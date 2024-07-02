US$700,000 Ferrari destroyed as it bursts into flames

A yellow Ferrari caught fire while driving east on Beiheng Passage in Shanghai towards the Bund on June 29, destroying much of the rear half of the car.

According to Shanghai Television, the Ferrari F8 Spider belonged to a man surnamed Jiang, who had lent it to a friend. The accident occurred while a hired driver was returning the car.

After questioning the driver, Jiang discovered that first gear in manual mode was used throughout the trip.

"This car has both manual and automatic modes. The driver probably didn't switch to automatic and drove in first gear at 50 to 60 kilometers per hour, causing the engine to overheat due to prolonged high RPM," he said.

He speculated that the accident was initially caused by a burst water tank inside the car, leading to a coolant leak and that no cooling measures were taken afterward.

The fire department said a report on the cause of the fire will take a month.