Unlicensed photographers hogging prime spots on Shanghai's iconic Bund

Zhang Long
  22:31 UTC+8, 2024-07-04       0
Visitors are being frustrated by unlicensed photographers occupying photo spots as they try to snap their own memories but the urban management office will be tackling the problem.
Zhang Long
Many visitors to Shanghai have encountered the photography stands hogging the best photo-taking spots on the city's iconic Bund. These stands are ruining the experience for those who don't wish to pay to have their photos taken, and many have been complaining on social media.

According to a Shangguan News report, the photographers usually come with lighting equipment. Once they get a customer, they drive away other visitors who wish to take a photo at the same spot.

Unlicensed photographers hogging prime spots on Shanghai's iconic Bund

Tripods and lighting equipment are set up on the best photo-taking spots on the Bund.

The Bund has always been one of the most popular tourist destinations. The photographers are constantly peddling their services with tablets – "30 yuan for a photo, I will keep shooting until it's satisfactory for you. If you buy 6 photos, I will give free refined retouching," was one photographer's pitch as he tried to lead a reporter to the railings by the Huangpu River.

On the Bund's sightseeing platform, the curved railings have attracted many to snap a shot with the Oriental Pearl Tower and other buildings as the backdrop. Visitors would queue up for photos and quickly make room for the next visitor.

Unlicensed photographers hogging prime spots on Shanghai's iconic Bund

Unlicensed photographers peddle their services in the crowd.

A lighting setup was placed in the middle of one of the photo-taking spots, and a photographer hurried one visitor to finish taking her photos. Moments later, the visitor left, muttering her complaints. As the spot became vacant, the photographer led his customer in and started showing her different poses for photos.

However, when the photographers and their teams hog the spots, other visitors have to take photos elsewhere. Almost every curved railing that is good for photos is occupied by such businesses, interspersed along the whole platform.

Unlicensed photographers hogging prime spots on Shanghai's iconic Bund

An online post in May complains about the photographers with lots of equipment hogging prime photo spots for too long.

The urban management office in Huangpu District has confirmed that these businesses are operating without the necessary licenses. They use tripods to occupy photo-taking spots.

Signs are to be placed at the entrances warning about such businesses. More patrol officers will be stationed there to ask stand owners to leave.

Unlicensed photographers hogging prime spots on Shanghai's iconic Bund

Local urban management officers talk to photographers in a bid to move them on.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
Huangpu River
Oriental Pearl Tower
Huangpu
The Bund
