Unlicensed photographers hogging prime spots on Shanghai's iconic Bund

Visitors are being frustrated by unlicensed photographers occupying photo spots as they try to snap their own memories but the urban management office will be tackling the problem.

Many visitors to Shanghai have encountered the photography stands hogging the best photo-taking spots on the city's iconic Bund. These stands are ruining the experience for those who don't wish to pay to have their photos taken, and many have been complaining on social media. According to a Shangguan News report, the photographers usually come with lighting equipment. Once they get a customer, they drive away other visitors who wish to take a photo at the same spot.

The Bund has always been one of the most popular tourist destinations. The photographers are constantly peddling their services with tablets – "30 yuan for a photo, I will keep shooting until it's satisfactory for you. If you buy 6 photos, I will give free refined retouching," was one photographer's pitch as he tried to lead a reporter to the railings by the Huangpu River. On the Bund's sightseeing platform, the curved railings have attracted many to snap a shot with the Oriental Pearl Tower and other buildings as the backdrop. Visitors would queue up for photos and quickly make room for the next visitor.

A lighting setup was placed in the middle of one of the photo-taking spots, and a photographer hurried one visitor to finish taking her photos. Moments later, the visitor left, muttering her complaints. As the spot became vacant, the photographer led his customer in and started showing her different poses for photos. However, when the photographers and their teams hog the spots, other visitors have to take photos elsewhere. Almost every curved railing that is good for photos is occupied by such businesses, interspersed along the whole platform.