Cartier's world premiere exhibition to open in Shanghai

  21:35 UTC+8, 2024-07-05       0
The Trinity collection, celebrating its 100th anniversary, is on show to the public from July 6 to 28 at the West Bund Art Center along with work by artists it has inspired.
Shen Mengdan / SHINE

The exhibition will open tomorrow at the West Bund Art Center.

The world premiere exhibition of the 100th anniversary of Cartier's Trinity collection, supported by Mercedes-Benz, will open to the public from July 6 to 28 at the Shanghai West Bund Museum.

The exhibition will showcase the special design and stories behind the Trinity collection, the first classic collection of Cartier, through various art installations.

Work from artists inspired by the collection will also be on show, including sculptures, photographs, and paintings.

As a representative of the "Premiere Shanghai" series of activities launched in April, the holding of the exhibition indicates the global influence and ability of Shanghai as an international metropolis.

Shen Mengdan / SHINE

The history of the collection is presented in the form of a circle.

If you go:

Time: 10am-8pm July 6-July 28

Venue: West Bund Art Center Hall A

Address:2555 Longteng Avenue 龙腾大道2555号

Transportation: Metro Line 11, Exit 6, Yunjin Road 云锦路

Tickets: Reservation required

For more information, see the website: https://www.cartier.cn/stories-events/all-stories/2407-str-trinity100-shanghai

Shen Mengdan / SHINE

The exhibition is designed following the special idea behind the Trinity collection.

Shen Mengdan / SHINE

Multimedia instruments are used to give the audience more insights.

Shen Mengdan / SHINE

The Trinity collection with different designs will be presented at the exhibition.

