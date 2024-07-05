Cartier's world premiere exhibition to open in Shanghai

The world premiere exhibition of the 100th anniversary of Cartier's Trinity collection, supported by Mercedes-Benz, will open to the public from July 6 to 28 at the Shanghai West Bund Museum.

The exhibition will showcase the special design and stories behind the Trinity collection, the first classic collection of Cartier, through various art installations.

Work from artists inspired by the collection will also be on show, including sculptures, photographs, and paintings.

As a representative of the "Premiere Shanghai" series of activities launched in April, the holding of the exhibition indicates the global influence and ability of Shanghai as an international metropolis.

