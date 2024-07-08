Suhe Teahouse offering a respite from the summer heat

Nestled amidst the bustling cityscape along Suzhou Creek, a quaint teahouse has opened its doors as a respite from scorching summer days.

Suhe Teahouse, at the sunken plaza of Shanghai Suhewan MIXC World's west zone, will open through August 11.

On entering, visitors are greeted by a 5.5-meter-high waterfall cascading against lush trees and bamboo. Surrounded by the meandering stream and wisps of curling smoke, one feels transported into a dynamic Eastern scene.

Bamboo chairs and tables are placed along the tranquil stream, inviting guests to recline under the cool shade of canopies. Here they can sip beverages purchased from various vendors nearby.

Over the period, the teahouse will provide three traditional Chinese cultural experiences: lacquer fan craftsmanship on July 13, traditional tie-dyeing on July 27, and mother-of-pearl inlay on August 10. There will also be more than ten night running events.

Suhe Teahouse is one of the highlights of the "Summer Cool-Down" season of Shanghai Suhewan MIXC World, as well as part of the citywide "Shanghai Summer" International Consumption Season.