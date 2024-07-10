SCO committed to maintaining regional security
Heads of the frontier authorities of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states gathered at Shanghai's iconic Lujiazui Area on Wednesday to discuss border security and how to deal with increasing critical international confrontations and potential terrorism.
At their 10th meeting, the member states reviewed last year's joint frontier control operations and discussed the next stage of the general work plan of frontier control departments.
"Terrorism is a public enemy of mankind. The State Migration Administration will strengthen cooperation with the border control departments of all countries to maintain the regional stability and expand the influence of the SCO," said Liu Haitao, deputy director of the State Migration Administration.
In joint border defense operations carried out from August to October last year, more than 12,000 lawbreakers were arrested, with over 9,600 people getting stopped at border crossings for immigration violations, while 75 firearms, 13,800 rounds of ammunition, more than 1,000 knives, 8.8 tons of drugs, and 1,178.3 tons of smuggled goods were seized.
Founded on June 15, 2001, the SCO is an intergovernmental international organization established in Shanghai by the People's Republic of China, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Russian Federation, the Republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan.
Belarus became the newest member this month.
At present, the SCO has 10 full member states, 2 observer states, and 14 dialogue partners.