SCO committed to maintaining regional security

Heads of the frontier authorities of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states gathered at Shanghai's iconic Lujiazui Area on Wednesday to discuss border security and how to deal with increasing critical international confrontations and potential terrorism.

At their 10th meeting, the member states reviewed last year's joint frontier control operations and discussed the next stage of the general work plan of frontier control departments.

"Terrorism is a public enemy of mankind. The State Migration Administration will strengthen cooperation with the border control departments of all countries to maintain the regional stability and expand the influence of the SCO," said Liu Haitao, deputy director of the State Migration Administration.

