New landmark for the Qiantan international community
A new commercial landmark in the international community of Qiantan is set to open in the fourth quarter of this year.
The New Bund Red Lane, developed by Lujiazui Group, is located between the waterfront Qiantan Leisure Park and the Crystal Mall in Pudong's Qiantan area.
Embracing open and inviting designs, it seamlessly blends the charm of parks with the vitality of commercial streets, and incorporates "bike-friendly"and "pet-friendly" environments, creating a unique semi-outdoor urban experience.
An eclectic array of flagship stores caters to various interests and lifestyles, from outdoor sports aficionados to bookworms, such as the first Chinese mainland store of Hong Kong's 64-year-old bike shop The Wing's Cycle and the first Eastern China outlet of Xinshan Bookstore, also known as New City, which is hailed as one of China's most beautiful bookstores.
At the heart of the project stands "Infinity Space," a public art installation which is a monumental twin helical tower in striking red. It is inspired by the Mobius strip, and symbolizes boundless possibilities in urban design and cultural expression.
Before its opening, a series of experiences will be held to celebrate cultural heritage, such as fashion flash mobs and art workshops. Themed fairs, a music festival, and coffee experiences are also on the agenda.