New landmark for the Qiantan international community

A new commercial landmark in the international community of Qiantan is set to open in the fourth quarter of this year.

The New Bund Red Lane, developed by Lujiazui Group, is located between the waterfront Qiantan Leisure Park and the Crystal Mall in Pudong's Qiantan area.

Embracing open and inviting designs, it seamlessly blends the charm of parks with the vitality of commercial streets, and incorporates "bike-friendly"and "pet-friendly" environments, creating a unique semi-outdoor urban experience.