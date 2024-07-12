﻿
News / Metro

Cultural summer in store for Pudong students

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  18:54 UTC+8, 2024-07-12       0
Directors from six prestigious art institutions guiding students through their exhibitions as part of the second annual "Art and Civilization Journey in Pudong" summer campaign.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  18:54 UTC+8, 2024-07-12       0
Cultural summer in store for Pudong students
Ti Gong

Students interact with a digital version of Prado's Mona Lisa painting.

Pudong students are in for a cultural treat this summer.

Over the two-month vacation, directors from six prestigious art institutions – Museum of Art Pudong, Shanghai Library East, China Art Museum, How Art Museum, Pudong Intangible Cultural Heritage Hall, and Pudong History Museum – will guide students through exhibitions, unraveling the stories behind the artworks.

The initiative kicks off the second annual "Art and Civilization Journey in Pudong" summer campaign, launched by the Pudong New Era Civilization Practice Center in partnership with local education authorities and cultural venues.

Cultural summer in store for Pudong students
Ti Gong

Students have fun at the "Cao Fei: Tidal Flux" exhibition.

The first guided tour took place on Friday at the Museum of Art Pudong, where director Li Minkun delivered insightful talks on the blockbuster exhibitions "Ages of Splendor: A History of Spain in the Museo del Prado" and "Cao Fei: Tidal Flux."

The campaign also includes visits to Pudong's quaint and distinctive cultural sites such as Sanlin Folk Museum, Gaoqiao Woolen Embroidery Museum, and Chuansha Opera Exhibition Center.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Shanghai Library
Pudong
China Art Museum
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     