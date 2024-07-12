Cultural summer in store for Pudong students
Pudong students are in for a cultural treat this summer.
Over the two-month vacation, directors from six prestigious art institutions – Museum of Art Pudong, Shanghai Library East, China Art Museum, How Art Museum, Pudong Intangible Cultural Heritage Hall, and Pudong History Museum – will guide students through exhibitions, unraveling the stories behind the artworks.
The initiative kicks off the second annual "Art and Civilization Journey in Pudong" summer campaign, launched by the Pudong New Era Civilization Practice Center in partnership with local education authorities and cultural venues.
The first guided tour took place on Friday at the Museum of Art Pudong, where director Li Minkun delivered insightful talks on the blockbuster exhibitions "Ages of Splendor: A History of Spain in the Museo del Prado" and "Cao Fei: Tidal Flux."
The campaign also includes visits to Pudong's quaint and distinctive cultural sites such as Sanlin Folk Museum, Gaoqiao Woolen Embroidery Museum, and Chuansha Opera Exhibition Center.