Cultural summer in store for Pudong students

Pudong students are in for a cultural treat this summer.

Over the two-month vacation, directors from six prestigious art institutions – Museum of Art Pudong, Shanghai Library East, China Art Museum, How Art Museum, Pudong Intangible Cultural Heritage Hall, and Pudong History Museum – will guide students through exhibitions, unraveling the stories behind the artworks.

The initiative kicks off the second annual "Art and Civilization Journey in Pudong" summer campaign, launched by the Pudong New Era Civilization Practice Center in partnership with local education authorities and cultural venues.