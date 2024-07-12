West Bund dream center prepares for soft opening next month

The Gate M West Bund Dream Center, a major urban renewal project along the Huangpu River, is scheduled to unveil its soft opening on August 23.

Situated in Xuhui District's West Bund, spanning 162,000 square meters, it breathes new life into the former site of Asia's largest cement factory.

Old industrial structures have been meticulously preserved and repurposed into cultural spaces, including a world-class art theater. These historic elements blend seamlessly with modern additions such as commercial complexes.

The project was jointly developed by the West Bund Group and HZM Capital, and designed by Rotterdam-based MVRDV, a renowned international architecture firm.