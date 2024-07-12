West Bund dream center prepares for soft opening next month
The Gate M West Bund Dream Center, a major urban renewal project along the Huangpu River, is scheduled to unveil its soft opening on August 23.
Situated in Xuhui District's West Bund, spanning 162,000 square meters, it breathes new life into the former site of Asia's largest cement factory.
Old industrial structures have been meticulously preserved and repurposed into cultural spaces, including a world-class art theater. These historic elements blend seamlessly with modern additions such as commercial complexes.
The project was jointly developed by the West Bund Group and HZM Capital, and designed by Rotterdam-based MVRDV, a renowned international architecture firm.
During a recent visit to commemorate the 45th Anniversary of Shanghai and Rotterdam's Sister City relationship, Rotterdam Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb toured the site, gaining firsthand insights into its revitalization.
"I'm happy to be here today at the West Bund and enjoy the magnificent Huangpu River and the beautiful skyline along the river," Aboutaleb said after the visit. "As a Dutch design office, I'm proud to see it is actively involved in urban renewal and development in such a prime area and has created pleasant waterfront spaces for the people here."
Highlighting the enduring 45-year friendship between Rotterdam and Shanghai, Aboutaleb noted: "Rotterdam and Shanghai are sister cities with a profound friendship of 45 years. In the future, our exchanges will be more active and comprehensive. MVRDV's Gate M West Bund Dream Center project will undoubtedly add an important chapter to this friendship."