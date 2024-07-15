Summer in Pudong promises a sizzling lineup of entertainment
From Broadway hits to Prado's finest, from the world's largest indoor ski resort to Asia's top gaming extravaganza, this summer in Pudong promises a sizzling lineup as part of the citywide "Shanghai Summer" international consumer season which will last to October.
The perfect escape from summer's swelter awaits at WintaStar Shanghai, situated in the coastal Lingang area.
Spanning an expansive 90,000 square meters, it will dwarf Dubai's famous SkiDubai fourfold and claim the title of the world's largest indoor ski resort.
Infused with Nordic-inspired design, the resort will feature a 1,200-meter snow track and over 20 attractions, including a captivating indoor train.
Nestled within the resort are three starred hotels, highlighted by 17 ski-in ski-out suites, and a sprawling commercial complex.
In August, the former Russian Pavilion of the 2010 World Expo, now part of Shanghai Expo Culture Park, will open as a state-of-the art entertainment hub called Red Rock, with popular music, fashion, and cutting-edge technology under one roof.
Spanning around 5,500 square meters, it is designed to host over 2,000 spectators. In the coming months, it will bring performances by leading artists from Asia, Europe, and America to the stage.
The park's greenhouse garden will also open soon. It will offer a blend of botanical wonders, cultural displays, artistic exhibits, and evening experiences, aiming to become a holistic eco-cultural destination.
Highly-recommended events also include the opening of ChinaJoy, Asia's biggest digital entertainment event, to be held on July 26-29; and the exhibition "Ages of Splendor: A History of Spain in the Museo del Prado," co-organized by the Museo Nacional del Prado and the Museum of Art Pudong, at MAP until September 1.
Broadway sensation School of Rock, adapted from the comedy film scored by Andrew Lloyd Webber, will be staged on New Bund 31 BOCOM Performing Arts Center from July 18 to August 4.
Through October, pop-up walking streets will open on Fuchheng Road, Jimo Road and Qianjiatan Road in the Lujiazui area.
Shanghai Wild Animal Park will stay open until 10pm through October 7.
Shanghai Disney Resort is offering a seasonal lineup of vibrant entertainment, new characters, new menus, and stylish merchandise through August 31.