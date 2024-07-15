﻿
News / Metro

Summer in Pudong promises a sizzling lineup of entertainment

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:28 UTC+8, 2024-07-15       0
A highlight, among Broadway hits, Prado's finest, and Asia's top gaming extravaganza, will be the world's largest indoor ski resort, WintaStar Shanghai in the coastal Lingang area.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:28 UTC+8, 2024-07-15       0
Summer in Pudong promises a sizzling lineup of entertainment
Imaginechina

The construction site of the world's largest indoor ski resort.

From Broadway hits to Prado's finest, from the world's largest indoor ski resort to Asia's top gaming extravaganza, this summer in Pudong promises a sizzling lineup as part of the citywide "Shanghai Summer" international consumer season which will last to October.

The perfect escape from summer's swelter awaits at WintaStar Shanghai, situated in the coastal Lingang area.

Spanning an expansive 90,000 square meters, it will dwarf Dubai's famous SkiDubai fourfold and claim the title of the world's largest indoor ski resort.

Infused with Nordic-inspired design, the resort will feature a 1,200-meter snow track and over 20 attractions, including a captivating indoor train.

Nestled within the resort are three starred hotels, highlighted by 17 ski-in ski-out suites, and a sprawling commercial complex.

Summer in Pudong promises a sizzling lineup of entertainment
Imaginechina

People sit on the lawn at the Shanghai Expo Culture Park against the backdrop of the under construction greenhouse garden.

In August, the former Russian Pavilion of the 2010 World Expo, now part of Shanghai Expo Culture Park, will open as a state-of-the art entertainment hub called Red Rock, with popular music, fashion, and cutting-edge technology under one roof.

Spanning around 5,500 square meters, it is designed to host over 2,000 spectators. In the coming months, it will bring performances by leading artists from Asia, Europe, and America to the stage.

The park's greenhouse garden will also open soon. It will offer a blend of botanical wonders, cultural displays, artistic exhibits, and evening experiences, aiming to become a holistic eco-cultural destination.

Summer in Pudong promises a sizzling lineup of entertainment
Imaginechina

"Ages of Splendor: A History of Spain in the Museo del Prado."

Highly-recommended events also include the opening of ChinaJoy, Asia's biggest digital entertainment event, to be held on July 26-29; and the exhibition "Ages of Splendor: A History of Spain in the Museo del Prado," co-organized by the Museo Nacional del Prado and the Museum of Art Pudong, at MAP until September 1.

Broadway sensation School of Rock, adapted from the comedy film scored by Andrew Lloyd Webber, will be staged on New Bund 31 BOCOM Performing Arts Center from July 18 to August 4.

Through October, pop-up walking streets will open on Fuchheng Road, Jimo Road and Qianjiatan Road in the Lujiazui area.

Shanghai Wild Animal Park will stay open until 10pm through October 7.

Shanghai Disney Resort is offering a seasonal lineup of vibrant entertainment, new characters, new menus, and stylish merchandise through August 31.

Summer in Pudong promises a sizzling lineup of entertainment
Imaginechina

Two women have fun at Shanghai Disney Resort.

Summer in Pudong promises a sizzling lineup of entertainment
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A night view of the Qiantan area.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Lujiazui
Pudong
Shanghai Wild Animal Park
Shanghai Disney
Disney
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     