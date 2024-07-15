Summer in Pudong promises a sizzling lineup of entertainment

From Broadway hits to Prado's finest, from the world's largest indoor ski resort to Asia's top gaming extravaganza, this summer in Pudong promises a sizzling lineup as part of the citywide "Shanghai Summer" international consumer season which will last to October.

The perfect escape from summer's swelter awaits at WintaStar Shanghai, situated in the coastal Lingang area.

Spanning an expansive 90,000 square meters, it will dwarf Dubai's famous SkiDubai fourfold and claim the title of the world's largest indoor ski resort.

Infused with Nordic-inspired design, the resort will feature a 1,200-meter snow track and over 20 attractions, including a captivating indoor train.

Nestled within the resort are three starred hotels, highlighted by 17 ski-in ski-out suites, and a sprawling commercial complex.