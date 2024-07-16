Sino-German vocational training center launched in Shanghai

Students in Shanghai will be able to get a diploma in China and a vocational certificate in Germany after a Sino-German dual vocational education training center was launched on Tuesday at the Shanghai Industrial Technology School.

The establishment of the new center marks a crucial step in bringing high-quality international education resources to foster innovation in vocational education, said Zhang Weigang, principal of the school.

The Industrie- Und Handelskammer (IHK) Gießen Sino-German Dual Vocational Education Training Center's dual education model features both theoretical study at school and practices in enterprises to equip students with skills enterprises need.

The Shanghai center will provide training in mechatronics, industrial machinery and mould machinery, according to the Shanghai vocational school.

Li Qiming, Party secretary of the school, said 20 teachers have finished first two of the four-part training for teaching staff and will start admitting students after they get related qualifications from Germany and the curriculum systems are ready.

The students will study in Shanghai for three years, when they will get not only the diploma from the school, but also vocational certificates from IHK if they pass related tests. They will also have the opportunity to continue vocational education at German universities after graduation.