Wild after dark! Night safari adventure at Shanghai Zoo

Have you ever wondered what animals do when the sun sets? At Shanghai Zoo's Night Safari Tour, you'll see lions stalking under the soft glow of the moon, meet owls with eyes that pierce the darkness, and witness the nocturnal awakening as the city sleeps.

Bring your child and invite a friend to join you on a duo tour. Search for 'Shanghai Zoo Night Tour' on WeChat to purchase tickets online. Be sure to check the weather that day, and avoid using high-intensity lighting that might scare the animals.