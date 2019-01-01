﻿
News / Metro

Wild after dark! Night safari adventure at Shanghai Zoo

﻿ Zhou Weiran
Zhou Weiran
  21:50 UTC+8, 2024-07-17       0
How to beat the heat of a scorching summer night? Join us for a night safari tour at Shanghai Zoo to explore the nocturnal behavior of amazing animals.
﻿ Zhou Weiran
Zhou Weiran
  21:50 UTC+8, 2024-07-17       0

Have you ever wondered what animals do when the sun sets? At Shanghai Zoo's Night Safari Tour, you'll see lions stalking under the soft glow of the moon, meet owls with eyes that pierce the darkness, and witness the nocturnal awakening as the city sleeps.

Bring your child and invite a friend to join you on a duo tour. Search for 'Shanghai Zoo Night Tour' on WeChat to purchase tickets online. Be sure to check the weather that day, and avoid using high-intensity lighting that might scare the animals.

Shot by Zhou Weiran. Edited by Zhou Weiran. Subtitles by Zhou Weiran.

If you go:

Date: June 28-August 30

Venue: Shanghai Zoo

Address: 2381 Hongqiao Road

Admission: 598 yuan for one adult and a child for a regular family session

There are also special sessions for adults and children's sleepover camping

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
Hongqiao
Shanghai Zoo
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     