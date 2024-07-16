Platforms, online retailers unite to help delivery staff beat the summer heat

The city is fighting the heat wave with special care being given to people who work outdoors. We are finding out how sanitation workers, traffic police officers and deliverymen are taking novel measures to stay cool while getting their work done as usual during the hot summer in Shanghai.

Special service stations offering protection for delivery riders from heat waves are part of Shanghai's efforts to help outdoor workers deal with the hottest period of summer.

New measures have been put in place in addition to offering heat alleviating tools and outfits.



Meituan's mobile catering vans in Shanghai and other cities in the Yangtze River Delta region are providing iced drinks, sunscreen outfits, and raincoats for delivery staff.

In Shanghai, over 10,000 service stations have been put into use at community neighborhoods, downtown commercial areas, and shopping malls for delivery riders.

Other supplies include sunscreen outfits and apparel, and liquid herbal formulas to counteract the summer heat and prevent heatstroke.

Under extreme weather conditions, delivery sites would also optimize traffic routes and extend the estimated delivery time.