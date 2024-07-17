Crystals to astound and amaze at city exhibition
A dazzling selection of some of the world's most extraordinary crystals are on display at Shanghai Natural History Museum.
The "Treasures of the Earth: Crystal Legend" exhibition, held by the museum with Behring World, features over 90 rare crystal specimens.
Among them are global premieres, such as a colossal amethyst geode from Uruguay. It weighs a staggering ton and boasts a cavity large enough to accommodate an adult. The crystals within, densely packed and illuminated, sparkle like a sky filled with stars.
Also showcased is a towering two-meter-high amethyst geode from Brazil, alongside a crystal angel wing geode, heart-shaped crystal clusters, and a variety of naturally formed crystals.
There are also glittering crystal artworks such as paintings, bags, and installations.
The exhibition extends until October 31 and is housed in the museum's temporary exhibition hall on the B1 floor, with separate admission required in addition to general museum entry.