Crystals to astound and amaze at city exhibition

A dazzling selection of some of the world's most extraordinary crystals are on display at Shanghai Natural History Museum.

The "Treasures of the Earth: Crystal Legend" exhibition, held by the museum with Behring World, features over 90 rare crystal specimens.

Among them are global premieres, such as a colossal amethyst geode from Uruguay. It weighs a staggering ton and boasts a cavity large enough to accommodate an adult. The crystals within, densely packed and illuminated, sparkle like a sky filled with stars.