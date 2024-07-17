﻿
News / Metro

Crystals to astound and amaze at city exhibition

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  18:11 UTC+8, 2024-07-17       0
Dazzling selection on display at Shanghai Natural History Museum includes a colossal amethyst geode from Uruguay weighing a ton and a cavity large enough to accommodate an adult.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  18:11 UTC+8, 2024-07-17       0
Crystals to astound and amaze at city exhibition
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Glittering crystals on display at Shanghai Natural History Museum.

A dazzling selection of some of the world's most extraordinary crystals are on display at Shanghai Natural History Museum.

The "Treasures of the Earth: Crystal Legend" exhibition, held by the museum with Behring World, features over 90 rare crystal specimens.

Among them are global premieres, such as a colossal amethyst geode from Uruguay. It weighs a staggering ton and boasts a cavity large enough to accommodate an adult. The crystals within, densely packed and illuminated, sparkle like a sky filled with stars.

Crystals to astound and amaze at city exhibition
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A girl is amazed by a huge amethyst geode.

Also showcased is a towering two-meter-high amethyst geode from Brazil, alongside a crystal angel wing geode, heart-shaped crystal clusters, and a variety of naturally formed crystals.

There are also glittering crystal artworks such as paintings, bags, and installations.

The exhibition extends until October 31 and is housed in the museum's temporary exhibition hall on the B1 floor, with separate admission required in addition to general museum entry.

Crystals to astound and amaze at city exhibition
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A girl chooses souvenirs at the exhibition.

Crystals to astound and amaze at city exhibition
Dai Wentao

A crystal installation at the exhibition.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Shanghai Natural History Museum
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     