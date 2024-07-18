﻿
Young students discover skills at summer camp

A three-day vocational skills summer camp for over 70 kids was held in Shanghai to mark the 10th World Youth Skills Day.
More than 70 youngsters in Shanghai participated in a three-day summer camp focused on vocational skills to commemorate the 10th World Youth Skills Day on Monday.

The young students were taken to the city's vocational talent training center to study traditional Chinese medicine, fashion design, computer numerical control, Metro operation, China's home-developed aircraft, shipbuilding, and other technologies.

The program, hosted by the city's employment promotion center, aims to expose young students to occupational experiences and raise their understanding of skills.

Shanghai has prioritized skills and artisanship as it prepares to host the 48th WorldSkills Competition in 2026. It will take over the competition flag from Lyon, France, in September.

A student uses a Metro train simulator.

Students learn tie-dying skills.

A fashion design class.

Students learn to use traditional scales to weigh Chinese herbs.

Two girls show off their skills in making chrysanthemum tea.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
