News / Metro

Shanghai to stage 48th WorldSkills Competition in September 2026

  16:48 UTC+8, 2024-07-25       0
The 48th WorldSkills Competition, which will be held in Shanghai from September 22 to 27, 2026, will include both opening and closing ceremonies.
  16:48 UTC+8, 2024-07-25       0

Shanghai will host the 48th WorldSkills Competition from September 22 to 27, 2026.

The event will include an opening ceremony on September 22, a closing ceremony on September 27, and competitions from September 23 to 26.

The WorldSkills Competition, the largest and most prestigious international event in the field of vocational skills, demonstrates the highest standards of skill excellence and inspires young competitors to reach new heights, enabling them to turn their passion into a career.

The 47th edition of the tournament will be held in Lyon, France, from September 10 to 15 this year. China will compete in all 59 categories.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
