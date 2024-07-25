Heavy rains to lash Shanghai as Gaemi makes second landfall in Fujian
Typhoon Gaemi, the third typhoon of the year, will make a second landfall in southwest China's Fujian Province on Thursday night and bring heavy rainfall to Shanghai over the next two days as it moves northward, with its intensity weakening, according to the Shanghai Meteorological Center.
It landed in eastern Taiwan's Yilan County on early Thursday morning, leaving in its wake two people dead and around 200 others injured, and was forecast to arrive Fujian on Thursday night. It will move northward to Jiangxi and Anhui provinces, where its intensity will decrease.
Under the influence of Gaemi, the weather in Shanghai will be mainly overcast to cloudy on Friday, with showers or thunderstorms, but coastal areas like Jinshan, Fengxian, and Songjiang districts as well as the southern parts of the Pudong New Area may see heavy rain or storms.
The typhoon will bring strong winds, with force between Level 7 and Level 9 on the Beaufort scale.
Some outdoor events in Shanghai, including the Music Beer Festival in Jinshan, and some train services have been suspended or canceled due to the impact of the typhoon. The city has issued a blue alert for the typhoon and advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel.
The rain and wind will bring some relief from the searing heat for local residents, with temperatures ranging between 28 and 32 degrees Celsius for the next two days.
The impact of Gaemi will remain until Saturday. From Sunday, the weather will return to being cloudy with occasional afternoon showers in some parts of the city, and the temperature will rebound to over 35 degrees.
From next Wednesday, local residents are in for several scorching days when the mercury will soar to around 38 degrees.