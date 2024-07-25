Heavy rains to lash Shanghai as Gaemi makes second landfall in Fujian

Typhoon Gaemi, the third typhoon of the year, will make a second landfall in southwest China's Fujian Province on Thursday night and bring heavy rainfall to Shanghai over the next two days as it moves northward, with its intensity weakening, according to the Shanghai Meteorological Center.

It landed in eastern Taiwan's Yilan County on early Thursday morning, leaving in its wake two people dead and around 200 others injured, and was forecast to arrive Fujian on Thursday night. It will move northward to Jiangxi and Anhui provinces, where its intensity will decrease.

Under the influence of Gaemi, the weather in Shanghai will be mainly overcast to cloudy on Friday, with showers or thunderstorms, but coastal areas like Jinshan, Fengxian, and Songjiang districts as well as the southern parts of the Pudong New Area may see heavy rain or storms.

The typhoon will bring strong winds, with force between Level 7 and Level 9 on the Beaufort scale.