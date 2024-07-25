Shanghai Museum's cat nights expected to be smash hit

Feline owners are pleased to hear the museum will have veternarians on site in case of an emergency, while some of them have arranged special outfits for their furry little friend.

Dai Qian

Shanghai Museum is currently hosting the exhibition "On Top of the Pyramid: The Civilization of Ancient Egypt,"and this includes ten exclusive "Museum Cat Nights" on Saturday evenings. This unique event allows visitors to bring their pet cat along to the exhibition, making it a groundbreaking initiative for museums in the country. The first event is scheduled July 27. Up to 2,000 visitors and 200 cats will be admitted to each Museum Cat Nights event. Tickets must be purchased separately with options for pet owner tickets, adult tickets without pets, and child tickets without pets. Only 200 tickets are available for visitors bringing cats. Tickets went on sale at noon on July 19 via Trip.com, and the pet owner tickets have already sold out.

CFP

In ancient Egypt, the cat goddess Bastet was revered for her gentle nature and was a symbol of protection and spirituality. The exhibiton's Secrets of Saqqara section features a replica of a newly discovered "Cat Temple" from the Saqqara region of Egypt, showcasing various artifacts linked to the furry felines. During the event, visitors can take photos with their pets in the cat temple area and take part in activities like "Virtual Egypt Tour with Pets," "Giant Cat Sculpture Photo Opportunities," "Paw Interaction" and "Paw Print Messages" with chances to win exclusive cat-themed gifts. Some cat owners have already begun preparing for the event by consulting on necessary equipment, creating themed outfits, and taking "Egyptian-style" photos with their pets, Shanghai Observor reported. "I started following Shanghai Museum's announcement of the cat event as soon as it was made," said Ms Tang, a long-time resident of Shanghai who is both a museum enthusiast and a cat lover. She and many other cat owners were excited by the idea and set reminders to secure tickets. "I bought tickets for August 10 because it wasn't the first event, so the ticket purchase went fairly smoothly." She views the museum's initiative as bold and innovative. An enthusiast of ancient Egyptian civilization, she used an early bird ticket to visit the museum last weekend. "The exhibition features many cat mummies, statues of cat gods, and cat-themed cultural products," she said. "I plan to take my cat to pay respects to the cat gods and meet our ancestors."

CFP

On the other hand, some cat lovers do not plan to bring their pets. Lin En, a white-collar worker with two cats, purchased a Museum Cat Night ticket for non-pet owners and will attend alone. "My cats can't handle going out; they get stressed even when a friend visits, let alone in a public place like a museum," Lin explained. She opted for the event to enjoy both the exhibition and observing other cats, noting, "The event limits the ratio of visitors to cats to 10:1, so most people will just see other people's cats. Still, I appreciate Shanghai's unique and engaging approach to pet-friendly events." Some social media users have raised concerns about the "cat-friendly" aspect. Critics argue that "most cats are shy and resistant to crowds; exposing a nervous or sensitive cat to a busy public setting could cause stress." Others worry that "pet owners may not fully understand their cat's tolerance for public spaces." Some shared experiences of seeing stressed cats at art exhibitions, shaking and meowing uncontrollably. Conversely, some believe many cats are well-socialized and enjoy going out. They advise pet owners to carefully assess their cat's temperament and health before participating in such public events, saying, "Don't bring your cat to these events just for fun or photo opportunities."

Ms. Tang has three cats: a 2-year-old Maine coon named Brahms and two strays she found in her neighborhood. "This time, I'm planning to take Brahms to the exhibition," she said. With over half a month until the event, Tang has already started preparations to ensure a smooth outing. She has prepared a cat stroller, cooling pads, a pet water bottle. "Maine coons are quite large, and Brahms weighs about 20 pounds," she said. "Keeping the cat in a carrier the whole time would be too heavy. The stroller has a curtain that I can pull down in case of an emergency." Tang mentioned that while cat meetups in Shanghai typically involve only 20 or 30 cats, having 200 cats in one venue is quite unusual. "Before buying a ticket, I made sure to understand all the event details. The organizers have outlined specific requirements, such as having a pet ambulance on standby, controlling the number of people and cats admitted, and requiring proof of rabies vaccination." She admitted to having some concerns. "I've already visited the exhibition, so this trip is purely for Brahms. I'll monitor my cat's condition closely and leave immediately if the cat seems uncomfortable. I believe responsible owners know their pets well and won't force them into unsuitable activities. "In recent years, the pet industry has grown and pet lovers like me treat our cats and dogs like family. They are very important to us," Tang added. "Shanghai is a very inclusive city. When I take my cat out in the stroller, people greet the cat warmly. This reflects the city's level of civility. I hope people will view this event more positively."

CFP