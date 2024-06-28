CNS launches snazzy interactive info displays for foreign tourists at SH cruise terminals

CNS launched our own interactive info display to help expat cruise tourists get the most out of Shanghai. We went down to the docks, to talk a few about their experiences in SH.

Ahoy! As the cacophony of cruise ship horns reverberates through the air, globetrotters have started docking at North Bund Bay's Shanghai Port International Cruise Terminal. And boy, are they in for a treat. Welcome to the big league of travel conveniences – right here, travelers will immediately see an interactive installation, alongside pamphlets with info nuggets to help sort out everything from snagging a short-term SIM card in Shanghai to navigating the city's public transport like a pro. This snazzy setup is the brainchild of a team-up between City News Service –Shanghai's one-stop information service platform – and the Shanghai Port International Cruise Terminal, all geared up to give Shanghai's inbound tourism services a serious boost. And here's the kicker: China's rolling out the red carpet with visa-free travel for a host of countries, and guess what? Australia and New Zealand have just made the list. That's right, just grab your passport, buy a ticket, and come get a front-row seat to be wowed by how massive and amazing China is. Those new easy-breezy travel rules have leveled-up Shanghai's hotness as a travel destination even further. Fresh off the cruise, one international traveler spilled the tea to City News Service, saying, "Every time I come here, it's a very different Shanghai... how sophisticated everything is becoming." It's like every visit comes with a fresh layer of wow – Shanghai's not just growing; it's evolving.

CNS is a trailblazing media platform dedicated to conveying stories that resonate deeply with the essence of life in Shanghai. Launched in 2022 by the Shanghai Information Office and partnered with Shanghai Daily, the platform strives to elevate Shanghai's International allure and influence. One of its major functions is to integrate useful services for foreign residents, tourists and business travelers.

With its grand debut at the terminal, CNS is set to transform how international travelers kick off their Shanghai escapades. Loaded with insider city guides that cover everything from local eats to navigating the metro and making payments like a pro, CNS is like your savvy local pal. It's all about enhancing the visitor experience, making sure everyone can dive into the city's vibrant rhythm and enjoy Shanghai as if they've always belonged here.

"This platform is amazing! I can access information about Shanghai in my own language, making me feel at home," said Marie, a foreign tourist, while browsing the CNS platform. The CNS platform supports both English and Japanese, ensuring smooth access to information. To really roll out the red carpet for inbound tourists, CNS has jazzed up the North Bund Bay with an interactive experience area that's turning heads and sparking curiosity. This isn't your run-of-the-mill information booth; it's a dynamic, engaging installation that's pulling in crowds of foreign tourists, eager to get the lowdown on Shanghai through a fun, gamified approach. One traveler, remarked, "This interactive method is fun, and I've learned a lot of useful information through the game," he exclaimed.

We snagged a few other quotes from other tourists disembarking: "I'm really excited just to meet some local people, tour around, enjoy some food, and just experience a new culture." "I think I'm mainly gonna stick around the city, and also I know I'm going to one of the water towns as well." "I'm excited to try the food! We looked at a few restaurants, and now we're going to Jia Jia Tang Bao to eat Xiaolongbao."