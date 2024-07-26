﻿
Shopping mall shows off giant Gundam statue

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:36 UTC+8, 2024-07-26
Fans of the Japanese franchise have a chance for a close up experience with the character known as Freedom, but don't delay as it's only available at LaLaport until September 1.
Ti Gong

A giant statue of Freedom from the Gundam franchise stands outside the mall.

LaLaport has joined the ChinaJoy buzz by offering customers the opportunity to ascend an 18-meter-high statue of Freedom from the Gundam franchise.

ChinaJoy, Asia's top gaming expo, opened in Pudong on Friday, attracting more than 600 prominent companies from 31 countries and regions.

To capitalize on the expo's popularity, LaLaport mall in Jinqiao area, the first location outside Japan to feature a colossal Gundam statue, has launched an exclusive Gundam experience.

Tickets for it can be acquired through draws on the mall's official WeChat platform or by making purchases at the mall.

Ti Gong

See the giant statue face to face.

The climbing sessions are scheduled from 4pm to 9pm every weekend until September 1, accommodating a maximum of 340 people per day.

The mall has also unveiled a Minecraft themed pop-up store, enriching the visitor experience with pixel-style gaming merchandise until September 8.

It's all part of Shanghai's citywide "Shanghai Summer" international consumption season, which is set to run until October, offering a plethora of engaging activities and attractions for residents and tourists alike.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
﻿
﻿
