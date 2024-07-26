Shopping mall shows off giant Gundam statue

LaLaport has joined the ChinaJoy buzz by offering customers the opportunity to ascend an 18-meter-high statue of Freedom from the Gundam franchise.

ChinaJoy, Asia's top gaming expo, opened in Pudong on Friday, attracting more than 600 prominent companies from 31 countries and regions.

To capitalize on the expo's popularity, LaLaport mall in Jinqiao area, the first location outside Japan to feature a colossal Gundam statue, has launched an exclusive Gundam experience.

Tickets for it can be acquired through draws on the mall's official WeChat platform or by making purchases at the mall.