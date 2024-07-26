China-Brazil cooperation: A model of South-South collaboration

Relations between China and Brazil date back to 1812, when the first group of Chinese tea producers from Hubei Province arrived in Brazil. In 1974, the two countries established diplomatic relations. Since then, political relations, economic collaboration, and people-to-people exchanges between the two sides have progressively improved.

China established a "strategic partnership" with Brazil in 1993, and they elevated it to a "comprehensive strategic partnership" in 2012.

Brazil has yet to sign a Belt-Road Cooperation Agreement with China, but this has no impact on bilateral trade or investment. Indeed, economic cooperation has served as a significant engine for China-Brazil relations during the last several decades.

Brazil's socioeconomic progress is hampered by a "bottleneck" caused by a lack of capital accumulation and investment. China has made investments in Brazil's infrastructure, mining, manufacturing, agriculture, and other industries. The most notable success story is Brazil's Belo Monte-Rio de Janeiro ultra-high-voltage direct current (UHVDC) transmission project, which was completed in 2019 and was the world's longest 800kV power transmission line. It allows 16 million Brazilians to easily access power.

It is well known that China's economy has expanded rapidly during the last few decades. Its rapid growth was heavily reliant on the import of minerals, energy, and agricultural produce from Brazil and other countries. To sustain its high growth rate, China will continue to import a substantial amount of products from overseas, many of them from Brazil.

This type of collaboration is mutually beneficial. While China's economy benefits from imports, Brazil earns foreign currency. Many Brazilian economists believe that the "commodity boom" has been extremely beneficial to the Brazilian economy.

In the age of globalization, competitiveness is important. There are numerous strategies to increase competitiveness, one of which is to capitalize on each country's unique comparative advantage. Comparative advantage is closely related to complementarity. Alternatively, complementarity is the basis for economic interactions.

As a result, to promote economic interactions, China and Brazil must capitalize on their respective comparative advantages while avoiding the trap of "going beyond complementarity," as some Brazilians urge. Brazil's comparative advantage is its abundant natural resources, whereas China's comprises high technology, among other things.