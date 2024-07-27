The Information Office of Shanghai Municipality and Shanghai Media Group released a 90-second promo video, 'LINK·FUTURE.'

The Information Office of Shanghai Municipality and Shanghai Media Group released a 90-second promo video, 'LINK·FUTURE.' Details below

What is Shanghai? It is a city of the Future!

AIGC scans city images Igniting imagination of a city of the future

AIGC scans city images Igniting imagination of a city of the future

The Future of Economic Vitality Vibrant growth fueling economic future

The Future of Great Livability Eco-friendly living linked to future life

The Future of Modern Cities Leading into the future of urban innovation

Embracing the present and envisioning the future, AI drives urban innovation. The latest advancements in the 'Five Centers' demonstrate immense creative potential, with cutting-edge technology shaping intelligent futures and urban renewal enhancing quality of life.

Open, diverse, and vibrant, Shanghai embodies hard work, brilliance, and celebration. This modern international metropolis connects the world and looks to the future as a city of people.