WHAT IS SHANGHAI: IT IS A CITY OF THE FUTURE
The Information Office of Shanghai Municipality and Shanghai Media Group released a 90-second promo video, 'LINK·FUTURE.' Details below
What is Shanghai?
It is a city of the Future!
AIGC scans city images
Igniting imagination of a city of the future
The Future of Economic Vitality
Vibrant growth fueling economic future
The Future of Great Livability
Eco-friendly living linked to future life
The Future of Modern Cities
Leading into the future of urban innovation
Embracing the present and envisioning the future, AI drives urban innovation. The latest advancements in the 'Five Centers' demonstrate immense creative potential, with cutting-edge technology shaping intelligent futures and urban renewal enhancing quality of life.
Open, diverse, and vibrant, Shanghai embodies hard work, brilliance, and celebration. This modern international metropolis connects the world and looks to the future as a city of people.
"Shanghai LINK···FUTURE," is now streaming on major media platforms.