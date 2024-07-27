Facilities of renovated campus to be open to public

Shanghai's East China University of Political Science and Law has begun the renovation and expansion of its campus in Putuo District.

The project on the east bank of the Suzhou Creek, covering a construction area of 80,000 square meters, aims to create a high-quality living area for students on the waterfront of Suzhou Creek.

It will include dormitory buildings and support facilities, such as assembly halls, a swimming pool, underground parking lots and other cultural and sports infrastructure, as well as public spaces.

According to Guo Weilu, Party secretary of the university, buildings on the Putuo campus will be built in harmony with the historical buildings on the Changning District campus, which is on the western bank of the river.

The whole Changning campus of East China University of Political Science and Law, built in 1952 on the site of former St. John's College, and its 27 buildings, are listed as national historical and cultural sites for protection. Its historical buildings typically feature gray and red bricks, as well as architectural style combing the east and West. Its branch campus in Songjiang District, built in 2003, also follows these characteristics.