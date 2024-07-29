﻿
Shanghai Committee stresses need for further reform and opening up

Long-term goals include improving the socialist market economic system, developing whole-process democracy, improving life quality, and making the city a more beautiful place.
Dong Jun / SHINE

The 12th CPC Shanghai Committee holds its fifth plenary session on Monday.

Shanghai will further improve market access and deepen its reform in mechanisms related to foreign trade, foreign investment and investment abroad to enhance its capacity as an international trade center, according to a blueprint approved by the Shanghai Committee of the Communist Party of China at a meeting on Monday. The committee mapped out development goals in the following years based on a reform resolution released at the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee in Beijing earlier this month.

According to the Shanghai Party committee plenum, the city should continue to be a national leader in reforms and opening up, and a forerunner of innovation and development, playing an exemplary role in promoting Chinese-style modernization.

As the Shanghai resolution states, the city should make crucial achievements in building a high-level socialist market economic system, developing whole-process democracy, enhancing cultural soft power, improving quality of people's life, and building Shanghai into a more beautiful and safer place by 2029.

By 2035, all aspects of the modernization drive will be further improved, and the modernization of the urban governance system will be basically realized, laying a solid foundation for the city to become a modern socialist international metropolis with world influence by the middle of this century.

To achieve these goals, the plenum listed multiple tasks that Shanghai should strive for in the following years.

These include building a high-level socialist market economy, developing an international finance center, promoting new quality productive forces characterized by high technology, high efficiency, and high quality, as well as integrating the offline and online economies.

It also called for the establishment of mechanisms to support innovation while tolerating failures.

Also on the agenda is regional coordination to speed up integration within the Yangtze River Delta, and transform the growth model of metropolises.

It also stated that Shanghai needs to improve the institutions and mechanisms for high-level opening up, deepen reform in foreign trade, foreign investment and investment abroad, and provide high-quality services for Belt and Road projects, among other tasks.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
