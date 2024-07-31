﻿
Science summer camp opens for China, US teens

The camp includes 15 students from each country who will tour places like Shanghai Astronomy Museum and Large Aircraft Industrial Park.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The 2024 Sino-US Youth Science Innovation Summer Camp opens in Shanghai.

A summer camp created to promote collaboration between Chinese and American teenagers and showcase China's technological innovations has begun in Shanghai.

The 2024 Sino-US Youth Science Innovation Summer Camp officially opened yesterday along Suzhou Creek in Putuo District. The program features 15 students from both China and the United States.

Over the next 10 days, they will visit China Maritime Museum and the Shanghai Astronomy Museum, as well as industrial hubs such as NIO House at Shanghai Tower and the Large Aircraft Industrial Park in Lingang.

The camp also includes an excursion to Suzhou, known for its historic gardens and silk production, offering a taste of the country's cultural heritage.

The schedule features dialogue with prominent scientists and wraps up with a friendly innovation competition between the American and Chinese teams.

American-born Chinese student Evan Huang stressed the value of cultural exchange, stating, "Understanding my roots while sharing American culture is vital."

Huang underscored that "mutual understanding is key to the shared prosperity of our nations."

Li Xinhe, a student from Shanghai Gezhi Junior High School, expressed enthusiasm about visiting leading tech firms like NIO, NETA, and Tesla.

"I'm also excited about collaborating with my American peers on scientific projects," Li added.

﻿
