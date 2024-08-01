Pudong gets into the Olympic spirit with summer specials

With the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympic Games gaining momentum, Shanghai's Pudong New Area is ramping up excitement with a vibrant array of summer events designed to merge sports and retail experiences.

Britain's acclaimed Silk Disco, where guests wear headphones and dance with performers in public spaces, will make its way to Shanghai on August 9.

The event will take place every Friday to Sunday, through September 1, at EKA Tianwu, a creative park in Jinqiao that has been transformed from an industrial site.