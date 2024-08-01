Pudong gets into the Olympic spirit with summer specials
With the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympic Games gaining momentum, Shanghai's Pudong New Area is ramping up excitement with a vibrant array of summer events designed to merge sports and retail experiences.
Britain's acclaimed Silk Disco, where guests wear headphones and dance with performers in public spaces, will make its way to Shanghai on August 9.
The event will take place every Friday to Sunday, through September 1, at EKA Tianwu, a creative park in Jinqiao that has been transformed from an industrial site.
The River Mall, located at the former Expo site, provides various sports activities each weekend until August 24, all while taking in scenic views of the Huangpu River.
On August 4, the mall's outdoor terrace will feature a sports salon and serve as the finish line for the "City Night Ride" cycling race.
Popular sports brands such as Decathlon will showcase a range of sports equipment, including cycling gear, rowing machines, and badminton rackets, and offer interactive experiences.
Additionally, the Oriental Pearl Tower and Coca-Cola are teaming up to host a 2024 Olympic-themed summer party, incorporating Olympic rings and other sports motifs.
Running until August 21, the event will feature various Olympic-related experiences, providing an immersive opportunity for residents and tourists to engage with the city's landmarks and Olympic celebrations.