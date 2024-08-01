International Cosmetic Carnival infuses Shanghai with summer glow

The 2024 Shanghai International Cosmetic Carnival has opened in Jing'an District, infusing the city's summer with vibrant beauty trends.

The event, part of the citywide "Shanghai Summer" international consumption season, features over 40 leading domestic and international beauty brands.

Throughout October, the carnival will showcase a series of new product launches, brand displays, and exclusive sales events.

Notable August highlights include L'Occitane's new product release on August 5, Dior's pop-up event at Zhangyuan Garden from August 10-11, and Clarins' temporary exhibition at Shanghai Exhibition Center from August 31 to September 2.

With the Qixi Festival, also known as Chinese Valentine's Day, approaching, brands are rolling out exclusive limited-edition products. L'Oréal, Charlotte Tilbury, Jo Malone, Lancôme, and Prada are among those offering special gift sets designed for the occasion.

Major malls are also joining in with a variety of promotions. Jiuguang Department Store is offering up to 70 percent off select beauty products as part of its "summer sale." Plaza 66 is hosting a "spend-and-get-gift" event. HKRI Taikoo Hui has a range of promotions including points redemption, instant discounts, and lucky draws.

Additionally, the carnival offers opportunities to explore flagship stores and concept boutiques. Highlights include Valentino's first standalone beauty boutique in China at Xintiandi, Sisley's premier retail and beauty service store in Zhangyuan Garden, and doTERRA's inaugural flagship store on the Chinese mainland at Fengshengli.