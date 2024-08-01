News / Metro

International Cosmetic Carnival infuses Shanghai with summer glow

Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:57 UTC+8, 2024-08-01       0
The 2024 Shanghai International Cosmetic Carnival, part of the citywide "Shanghai Summer" international consumption season, features over 40 leading local and global beauty brands.
Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:57 UTC+8, 2024-08-01       0
International Cosmetic Carnival infuses Shanghai with summer glow
Ti Gong

Women browsing in a cosmetics store.

The 2024 Shanghai International Cosmetic Carnival has opened in Jing'an District, infusing the city's summer with vibrant beauty trends.

The event, part of the citywide "Shanghai Summer" international consumption season, features over 40 leading domestic and international beauty brands.

Throughout October, the carnival will showcase a series of new product launches, brand displays, and exclusive sales events.

Notable August highlights include L'Occitane's new product release on August 5, Dior's pop-up event at Zhangyuan Garden from August 10-11, and Clarins' temporary exhibition at Shanghai Exhibition Center from August 31 to September 2.

With the Qixi Festival, also known as Chinese Valentine's Day, approaching, brands are rolling out exclusive limited-edition products. L'Oréal, Charlotte Tilbury, Jo Malone, Lancôme, and Prada are among those offering special gift sets designed for the occasion.

Major malls are also joining in with a variety of promotions. Jiuguang Department Store is offering up to 70 percent off select beauty products as part of its "summer sale." Plaza 66 is hosting a "spend-and-get-gift" event. HKRI Taikoo Hui has a range of promotions including points redemption, instant discounts, and lucky draws.

Additionally, the carnival offers opportunities to explore flagship stores and concept boutiques. Highlights include Valentino's first standalone beauty boutique in China at Xintiandi, Sisley's premier retail and beauty service store in Zhangyuan Garden, and doTERRA's inaugural flagship store on the Chinese mainland at Fengshengli.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
HKRI Taikoo Hui
Shanghai Exhibition Center
Qixi Festival
Xintiandi
Clarins
Prada
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     