Jing'an District prioritizes children's service development

The Jiangning Road Subdistrict Community Center in Jing'an District "promotes education for children" of various ages by providing a space for them to read and play.

The Jiangning Road Subdistrict Community Center in Jing'an District, which provides specific space for children to read and play, has become an example of how the local government "promotes education for children" of diverse ages. The center has creatively used public resources to meet the real needs of families by establishing a unique picture book wall in the children's reading area, an "embedded" baby room specifically for children under three years old, and a loving summer care class that reassures parents while also delighting children.

Ti Gong

"We hope volunteers who love reading and children's development will join us," said Zhang Yuying, chief of the Public Services Section at the Jing'an District Culture and Tourism Bureau.

The library is located on the second level of the Community Service Center, with the children's reading section set apart as a cozy space.

Zhu Yuxiang, the head of the subdistrict library, said the children's reading area has an annual borrowing and returning volume of 50,000 books. Currently, half of the 8,000 children's books in the neighborhood have been rented out.

"Family reading is the heart of children's reading spaces. Developing reading habits is very important and should be nurtured at a young age," Zhu explained. "One-third of the books are purchased based on parents' recommendations in WeChat groups, and we respond to their needs for original and foreign language books."