Jing'an District prioritizes children's service development

﻿ Wang Yanlin
Wang Yanlin Chen Qiuzhi
  20:06 UTC+8, 2024-08-02
The Jiangning Road Subdistrict Community Center in Jing'an District "promotes education for children" of various ages by providing a space for them to read and play.
﻿ Wang Yanlin
Wang Yanlin Chen Qiuzhi
  Wang Yanlin Chen Qiuzhi

The Jiangning Road Subdistrict Community Center in Jing'an District, which provides specific space for children to read and play, has become an example of how the local government "promotes education for children" of diverse ages.

The center has creatively used public resources to meet the real needs of families by establishing a unique picture book wall in the children's reading area, an "embedded" baby room specifically for children under three years old, and a loving summer care class that reassures parents while also delighting children.

Jing'an District prioritizes children's service development
Ti Gong

The Jiangning Road Subdistrict Community Center in Jing'an District provides specific space for children to read and play.

"We hope volunteers who love reading and children's development will join us," said Zhang Yuying, chief of the Public Services Section at the Jing'an District Culture and Tourism Bureau.

The library is located on the second level of the Community Service Center, with the children's reading section set apart as a cozy space.

Zhu Yuxiang, the head of the subdistrict library, said the children's reading area has an annual borrowing and returning volume of 50,000 books. Currently, half of the 8,000 children's books in the neighborhood have been rented out.

"Family reading is the heart of children's reading spaces. Developing reading habits is very important and should be nurtured at a young age," Zhu explained. "One-third of the books are purchased based on parents' recommendations in WeChat groups, and we respond to their needs for original and foreign language books."

Jing'an District prioritizes children's service development

The baby room

The baby room on the fourth floor, whose name sounds similar to "hug me" in Shanghainese, exemplifies considerate care for society's most vulnerable segment.

Charming pandas decorate the hallway, creating a "Bamboo Garden" concept that resembles a natural setting. Among the children playing in the specially renovated rooms, there are also mixed-race and foreign kids, showcasingthe inclusive spirit of international Jing'an.

In early 2022, Jiangning Road Subdistrict was one of the first in the city to open two baby rooms. They not only satisfy the different needs of families in a personalized manner, but they also convey scientific parenting concepts and methods to parents.

On the fifth floor, the summer care class provides a community solution to parents' summer day-care needs. Now in its second session, it separates children into four small classes based on grade level to provide a choice of courses.

"This summer care class is exceptional. It's well-located, has complete facilities, and our children are relatively safe," said a parent surnamed Hu. "It really alleviates the worries of dual-income families, as we rarely have time to take care of our children."

Jing'an District prioritizes children's service development

A play ground

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
