Shanghai Stock Exchange official under investigation

﻿ Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  20:04 UTC+8, 2024-08-02       0
Shanghai Stock Exchange Deputy General Manager Dong Guoqun is suspected of undisclosed legal and discipline violations.
Two members of the Communist Party of China (CPC) who hold key positions in financial institutions are under investigation for law and discipline violations.

Dong Guoqun, a member of the Shanghai Stock Exchange's Party committee and deputy general manager, is suspected of seriously violating the law and CPC discipline. He is currently being investigated by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and other departments.

Dong joined the Shanghai Stock Exchange in 1996 and was less than a year away from retirement.

Chen Xiaopeng, former Party secretary and director of the China Securities Regulatory Commission's Shenzhen Supervisory Bureau, is also under investigation for several suspected violations.

According to public information, Dong is also director of China Securities Finance Corporation, supervisor of China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation, and chairman of Shanghai Zhuyuan Property Management Co.

Ti Gong

Dong Guoqun was a member of the Party committee of the Shanghai Stock Exchange and its deputy general manager.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
