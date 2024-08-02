﻿
Bazaar brings fun of outdoor sports to Jing'an Kerry Center

Drop by the Anyi Road pop-up market at Jing'an Kerry Center and enjoy the summer sports fun bazaar, with activities such as HIIT dance, kettlebell, frisbee, boxing, and stretching.
Embrace summer sweat and the fun of outdoor leisure sports with friends to wind down on the weekend.

Drop by the Anyi Road pop-up market at the Jing'an Kerry Center and enjoy the summer sports fun bazaar, which hosts a wide range of individual and group activities such as HIIT dance, kettlebell, frisbee, boxing, cycling, Barre, tug of war, and streching.

The regional competition for Lululemon's annual "Summer Sweat Games" will also be held on Saturday with nine teams fighting for the top prize. Altogether, eight regional champions will fight for the national title later this month.

Brand ambassador Zhou Guanyu, China's first F1 driver, will also be joining the crowd and the competing teams to promote health and wellness and fitness habits.

Ti Gong

Event info:

Date: August 3, 10am- 9pm

Admission: free

Address: Anyi Road block near the Jing'an Kerry Center, Jingan District

静安嘉里中心安义路市集

Ti Gong
Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
