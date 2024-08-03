International students share stories of China's intangible cultural heritage and get awarded

International students from Tongji University have been awarded "The Star of Future" at the 2024 Global Awards for World Heritage Education.

"Panda Talking - International Students Telling Stories about China's Intangible Cultural Heritage" from the International School of Tongji University stood out at the 46th World Heritage Committee session, which was held in New Delhi, India, last month.

The "Global Awards for World Heritage Education" is organized by the UNESCO Asia-Pacific World Heritage Training and Research Center and the UNESCO Associated Schools Network Center. Its aim is to create an international interactive exchange platform that focuses on the co-construction and sharing of innovative models in world heritage education.

After four years of exploration and practice, the "Panda Talking" team, composed of a group of international students from around the world, has developed a replicable and scalable "Tongji Model" for international students to tell stories about Chinese intangible cultural heritage.