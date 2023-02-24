Youth showcase technological advances and goals in Shanghai

More than 180 teachers and students from 63 schools took part in the 2024 Shanghai International Youth Science & Technology Innovation Camp.

More than 180 teachers and students from 63 schools took part in the 2024 Shanghai International Youth Science & Technology Innovation Camp. They showcased their latest innovation projects including artificial intelligence, environmental protection technology, bioengineering, aerospace, and carbon neutrality. The opening ceremony on Friday also marked the beginning of the "Science & Technology Stars of Tomorrow" Invitational Tournament.

Starting from 2005, the event has been a platform for presenting achievements of youth innovation and new developments of Shanghai's youth science and technology education. It has been comprehensively upgraded and extended, with the theme "Science Innovation and Dream" this year. The inspiration of the youth largely stems from life experiences and creative thoughts about technological development. Students from Shanghai High School International Division were inspired by an incident in 2019 when Japanese officials canceled a swimming event because there was an overabundance of escherichia coli in the swimming pools. They designed a plasma that acts as a kill switch for escherichia coli. When it is at a higher temperature, it will remain active and alive. In the case of lab leakages, a kill switch will be triggered and a toxin will be released to kill the escherichia coli. They won a gold medal and Best Improved Part nomination for this invention last year. "As students aspiring to work in the biochemistry field in the future, we also believe that it's really important for companies to protect their intellectual property and protect the overall lab safety environment," said the team leader Tang Jiahe. "We hope that by making labs safer, we can expand these educational opportunities to younger students who otherwise may not have the opportunity to work with E.Coli or work with microorganisms. We want to provide a cheap and safe alternative to the methods we have right now for dealing with lab leakages."

Nadire / SHINE

Students from Mahidol Wittayanusorn School, Thailand have been working on their project for two years. They invented a ToxSTK 4-in-1 machine running model. They used AI to reduce the huge cost and time. "By using our project of STK machine learning, we don't have to do a large number of animal experiments for drug tests," said the team leader, Surapong Boonsom. Li Zimo from Beijing 101 Middle School delivered a speech at the opening ceremony of the invitational tournament. Their team invented a comprehensive conducting filtration system which can change the UV light to a more healthy light. "There are people that have some disease caused by the UV light," she said. "And in some schools or buildings, there is not enough light energy, so people will open the light even in the daytime. Our product can be used as a more healthy and environmentally friendly light energy." Students from Tagore international school, New Delhi, India invented a "EchoGrocer trolley" . PB Srikrithi, 17, told Shanghai Daily: "Our visually impaired friends told us the main problem they are facing when they shopping is independence. By using our product, they can shop online without using any help". Tan Lian Seng from River Valley High School, Singapore participated in the event with his students. "We need young people to innovate so that society can be improved further," he said. "I hope this camp will encourage more young people to participate in innovation so that they can invent more new things to benefit society." The event is committed to promoting science education, inspiring curiosity, imagination and exploration among young people. From Friday to Sunday, youth from all over the world will present their innovation projects and communicate with each other.