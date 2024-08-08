Shanghai excels in optimizing port visa services

"We just need to apply for group port visas here in Shanghai with high efficiency and then the tourists are free to enter at one port of entry across the country with this visa, which is very convenient," Zhang said.

She felt the application procedures are becoming more and more convenient this year and a rising number of foreigners choose to enter China from Shanghai port.

On August 6, Zhang Xiaomin from the Spring International Travel Service, submitted visa materials of two American tourist groups, who will be arriving later this month at the port visa reception window of the Exit-Entry Administration of the city's Public Security Bureau at Hongqiao Airport.

Several timely measures, including streamlining application materials and shortening waiting times, have been launched by the Shanghai visa authorities to optimize port visa services for application efficiency, as the number of foreign tourists entering the country from Shanghai ports keeps growing this year.

The port visa office currently accepts group visa applications 24/7 all year round, and it takes only two days to pick up the visa.

"If there are emergencies, travel agencies can also apply for an expedited same-day visa pickup service," said Wang Sheng, head of the Hongqiao International Airport port visa section of the Shanghai Public Security Bureau's Exit-Entry Administration's port visa office.

"Since this year, over 200 foreign tour groups with nearly 2,000 expat tourists have been provided with the expedited visa service and entered the country smoothly," said Wang.

In the first half of this year, Shanghai port visa authorities issued a total of 43,000 group travel visas for foreigners, an increase of nearly 20 percent from the second half of last year, according to official data.

Since the launch of five measures to facilitate foreigners to China by the National Immigration Administration, relevant departments in Shanghai have continued to promote all kinds of service initiatives, including the pilot issuance of electronic port visas in the Lingang New Area since July 9.

Shanghai has also synchronized the implementation of online pre-acceptance services for foreigners' port visas.

For foreigners invited and hired to come to China for business exchanges, exhibitions, investment, and entrepreneurship, relevant departments who invited them will apply through the online pre-application platform for them to further optimize the process of applying for permits.

Up to now, individual port visas for foreigners issued through the online pre-acceptance channel have accounted for more than 70 percent of the total number of visas issued, according to official statistics.