News / Metro

'Blue Whale' workstations improving the city's business environment

Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  22:29 UTC+8, 2024-08-12       0
Shanghai police opened their first workstation in April to educate enterprises on economic crime prevention as well as give legal assistance and there are now 17 across the city.
Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  22:29 UTC+8, 2024-08-12       0

Shanghai police have set up several workstations this year to help enterprises identify and deal with economic crimes.

The Public Security Bureau's economic investigation department has built several "Blue Whale" workstations to educate enterprises on economic crime prevention as well as give legal assistance.

The first was opened in April and there are now 17, especially in business districts, commercial buildings, and industrial parks, building a bridge of communication between police and businesses.

In April, personnel from a supply chain management enterprise came to the "Blue Whale" workstation in Songjiang to report business flow abnormalities.

In less than two months, police had solved the case of employee misappropriation and arrested the suspect, helping enterprises recover more than 4 million yuan (US$560,000).

Songjiang District's "Blue Whale" workstation is in the G60 S&T Innovation Valley of the Yangtze River Delta, where there are 6,164 registered enterprises currently.

"This service model breaks down the barriers of traditional legal services and integrates legal counseling and guidance, case processing, and other aspects," said Chen Ying, deputy chief of the economic investigation detachment of the PSB's Songjiang branch.

"Enterprises no longer need to look far to find suitable legal resources. They can receive a full range of legal services simply through 'Blue Whale' workstations," Chen said.

'Blue Whale' workstations improving the city's business environment
Shen Mengdan / SHINE

Songjiang District's "Blue Whale" workstation in the G60 S&T Innovation Valley.

Since the construction of the workstations, Shanghai police have been visiting different enterprises and providing legal assistance with investigations, if criminal acts are suspected, carried out to protect the rights and interests of enterprises, Chen said.

This year, the Shanghai PSB's economic investigation department have detected 600 cases of infringement of business secrets and brand rights and interests, with over 2,000 suspects arrested and more than 5 billion yuan involved. Investigators also dealt with more than 200 cases of contract fraud, with over 400 suspects arrested, involving more than 1.3 billion yuan.

'Blue Whale' workstations improving the city's business environment

There are 6,164 registered enterprises in the G60 S&T Innovation Valley of the Yangtze River Delta in Songjiang, where one of the "Blue Whale" workstations is located.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Yangtze River
Songjiang
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     