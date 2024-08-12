'Blue Whale' workstations improving the city's business environment

Shanghai police have set up several workstations this year to help enterprises identify and deal with economic crimes.

The Public Security Bureau's economic investigation department has built several "Blue Whale" workstations to educate enterprises on economic crime prevention as well as give legal assistance.

The first was opened in April and there are now 17, especially in business districts, commercial buildings, and industrial parks, building a bridge of communication between police and businesses.

In April, personnel from a supply chain management enterprise came to the "Blue Whale" workstation in Songjiang to report business flow abnormalities.