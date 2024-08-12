News / Metro

'Air taxi' links Suzhou with Pudong airport

Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  16:45 UTC+8, 2024-08-12       0
Suzhou residents in neighboring Jiangsu Province now have the option of taking an "air taxi" to Pudong International Airport, saving 1.5 hours of driving time.
Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  16:45 UTC+8, 2024-08-12       0
'Air taxi' links Suzhou with Pudong airport
Ti Gong

The inter-city air route is aimed at business travelers.

Residents in the neighboring city of Suzhou are now able to save up to 1.5 hours of commute time to Shanghai's Pudong International Airport by taking an "air taxi."

The inter-city helicopter service is aimed at business travelers from Kunshan in Suzhou City, Jiangsu Province, which is around 55 kilometers from Shanghai's downtown and 100 kilometers from Pudong airport.

The trial flight was completed successfully over the weekend, cutting the ground transportation time from 1.5 to 2 hours to roughly 30 minutes.

Cao Xintian, founder of New Sky Helicopter, told Shanghai Daily that the company is finalizing plans to interface with the booking system at both air terminals for the flight's formal launch next week, on August 18.

The one-way flight cost 1,600 yuan (US$222), with an additional 200-yuan charge for escorted fast boarding at Pudong airport for the traveler.

Customers can book flights using Shanghai International Airport Kunshan Terminal's official WeChat accounts in Kunshan Economic and Technological Development Zone (ks_hzl) and New Sky Helicopter (newskyheli).

'Air taxi' links Suzhou with Pudong airport
Ti Gong

The trial flight was completed successfully over the weekend, cutting the ground transportation time from 1.5 to 2 hours to roughly 30 minutes.

Online users have differing opinions about the new route.

In a WeChat public account, Shu Jian commented that low-altitude air routes could open up new opportunities for more service in the future.

However, others are questioning the rationale for paying that kind of money for a short ride.

"It's more reasonable to spend the night at a hotel in Shanghai if I have to take a flight early in the morning," remarked another online user, Jiang Shang.

Some argue that air travel is better suited for emergency situations.

The Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization said that it is collaborating with the civil aviation bureau, the local transportation commission, the Shanghai Airport Group, and other relevant authorities to develop low-altitude routes in the Yangtze River Delta region in order to achieve greater synergy.

The city is also looking into developing new routes to serve surrounding communities such as Taicang and Wujiang in Suzhou, as well as routes connecting the Pudong airport to famous tourist destinations such as the Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal in Baoshan District.

The scale of China's low-altitude economy is expected to exceed 500 billion yuan by the end of 2023. The city has announced action plans to support technological advancements in manned vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft and explore novel air traffic forms.

According to Kunshan officials, more low-altitude aviation routes will be available to connect Kunshan and Shanghai's tourist destinations to serve both leisure travelers and medical emergencies.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal
Yangtze River
Pudong
Wechat
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     