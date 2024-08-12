'Air taxi' links Suzhou with Pudong airport
Residents in the neighboring city of Suzhou are now able to save up to 1.5 hours of commute time to Shanghai's Pudong International Airport by taking an "air taxi."
The inter-city helicopter service is aimed at business travelers from Kunshan in Suzhou City, Jiangsu Province, which is around 55 kilometers from Shanghai's downtown and 100 kilometers from Pudong airport.
The trial flight was completed successfully over the weekend, cutting the ground transportation time from 1.5 to 2 hours to roughly 30 minutes.
Cao Xintian, founder of New Sky Helicopter, told Shanghai Daily that the company is finalizing plans to interface with the booking system at both air terminals for the flight's formal launch next week, on August 18.
The one-way flight cost 1,600 yuan (US$222), with an additional 200-yuan charge for escorted fast boarding at Pudong airport for the traveler.
Customers can book flights using Shanghai International Airport Kunshan Terminal's official WeChat accounts in Kunshan Economic and Technological Development Zone (ks_hzl) and New Sky Helicopter (newskyheli).
Online users have differing opinions about the new route.
In a WeChat public account, Shu Jian commented that low-altitude air routes could open up new opportunities for more service in the future.
However, others are questioning the rationale for paying that kind of money for a short ride.
"It's more reasonable to spend the night at a hotel in Shanghai if I have to take a flight early in the morning," remarked another online user, Jiang Shang.
Some argue that air travel is better suited for emergency situations.
The Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization said that it is collaborating with the civil aviation bureau, the local transportation commission, the Shanghai Airport Group, and other relevant authorities to develop low-altitude routes in the Yangtze River Delta region in order to achieve greater synergy.
The city is also looking into developing new routes to serve surrounding communities such as Taicang and Wujiang in Suzhou, as well as routes connecting the Pudong airport to famous tourist destinations such as the Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal in Baoshan District.
The scale of China's low-altitude economy is expected to exceed 500 billion yuan by the end of 2023. The city has announced action plans to support technological advancements in manned vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft and explore novel air traffic forms.
According to Kunshan officials, more low-altitude aviation routes will be available to connect Kunshan and Shanghai's tourist destinations to serve both leisure travelers and medical emergencies.