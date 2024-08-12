'Air taxi' links Suzhou with Pudong airport

Residents in the neighboring city of Suzhou are now able to save up to 1.5 hours of commute time to Shanghai's Pudong International Airport by taking an "air taxi."

The inter-city helicopter service is aimed at business travelers from Kunshan in Suzhou City, Jiangsu Province, which is around 55 kilometers from Shanghai's downtown and 100 kilometers from Pudong airport.

The trial flight was completed successfully over the weekend, cutting the ground transportation time from 1.5 to 2 hours to roughly 30 minutes.

Cao Xintian, founder of New Sky Helicopter, told Shanghai Daily that the company is finalizing plans to interface with the booking system at both air terminals for the flight's formal launch next week, on August 18.

The one-way flight cost 1,600 yuan (US$222), with an additional 200-yuan charge for escorted fast boarding at Pudong airport for the traveler.



Customers can book flights using Shanghai International Airport Kunshan Terminal's official WeChat accounts in Kunshan Economic and Technological Development Zone (ks_hzl) and New Sky Helicopter (newskyheli).

