Passenger missing flight detained after attacking airline staffer

Police at Pudong International Airport said 39-year-old became irate, caused a disturbance at check-in, damaged the counter's facilities and assaulted a staff member working there.
A video online shows how the incident happened.

A 39-year-old man was detained by police at Shanghai Pudong International Airport after he assaulted an airline staff member after missing his flight, airport police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 9:50pm on Monday at Terminal 2, they said.

The suspect, identified only by his surname Lu, is said to have become irate after he failed to catch his flight, causing a disturbance at the airline's check-in counter, where he verbally lashed out, damaged the counter's facilities, and physically assaulted employees working there.

Airport police placed Lu under administrative detention.

They issued a reminder to all travelers to adhere to flight regulations and maintain order while at the airport.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Pudong
