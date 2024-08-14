Renovation projects give Lujiazui's old streets a new look

Renovation projects are transforming the "old face" of Pudong's Lujiazui area.

Though renowned for its modern skyline, its backstreets still feature aging neighborhoods and outdated facilities, which are now being revitalized.

Meiyuan Park in Lujiazui's Meiyuan community has been redesigned with open spaces and scenic pathways, restoring traditional landmarks to evoke a classic Chinese garden ambiance.

Songlinli, a public space on Songlin Road, has been upgraded to become a popular spot for coffee and relaxation.

"The newly renovated streets are now perfect for strolling," said Xue Minghua, the lead designer. "Children play in the park, seniors enjoy meals at Songlinli and take leisurely walks in nearby gardens, while young people can enjoy a coffee."