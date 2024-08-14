﻿
News / Metro

Renovation projects give Lujiazui's old streets a new look

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  14:34 UTC+8, 2024-08-14       0
Initiative part of broader effort by Pudong's civilization office to address community concerns combines modern and traditional elements to address various community needs.
Ti Gong

Meiyuan Park.

Renovation projects are transforming the "old face" of Pudong's Lujiazui area.

Though renowned for its modern skyline, its backstreets still feature aging neighborhoods and outdated facilities, which are now being revitalized.

Meiyuan Park in Lujiazui's Meiyuan community has been redesigned with open spaces and scenic pathways, restoring traditional landmarks to evoke a classic Chinese garden ambiance.

Songlinli, a public space on Songlin Road, has been upgraded to become a popular spot for coffee and relaxation.

"The newly renovated streets are now perfect for strolling," said Xue Minghua, the lead designer. "Children play in the park, seniors enjoy meals at Songlinli and take leisurely walks in nearby gardens, while young people can enjoy a coffee."

Ti Gong

Songlinli offers a relaxing place to enjoy a coffee.

The renovations have removed old, enclosed walls and introduced green spaces in the Meiyuan community. Each street now has a distinct theme: Songlin Road celebrates coffee culture, Qindian Street features bamboo-inspired views, and Fushan Road is designed for relaxing strolls.

The project aims to enhance public spaces and modernize old buildings with designs tailored to each street. Pocket parks and vibrant flowerbeds are also included in the improvements.

This effort combines modern and traditional elements and addresses various community needs, including greenery, coffee culture, parking, family areas, fitness, and dining.

This initiative is part of a broader effort by Pudong's civilization office to address community concerns.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
﻿
