Online application available for APEC Business Travel Cards

Additionally, applicants can monitor the progress of their application and check the visa approval status for different APEC economies in real-time.

In the past, applicants had to schedule an appointment and deliver the documents in person. Now, the whole process can be done online, anytime, anywhere.

After logging into the system, you can submit company information, fill out applicant details, choose the organization to process preliminary review, pay online, and select the delivery method – all in under 30 minutes.

Shanghai has rolled out a new pilot program allowing businesses to apply for Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Business Travel Cards entirely online.

The APEC Business Travel Card is a special document to facilitate the travel of business personnel within the region. It is also known as a "passport for civil diplomacy."

Holders of a valid APEC Business Travel Card and a valid passport can travel freely among the approved APEC economies without needing to apply for an entry visa for five years. They also enjoy the convenience of using dedicated APEC Business Travel Card channels at major airports for entry and exit.

Currently, the APEC Business Travel Card is only available for business-related travel.

Eligible personnel include managers, business professionals and technical staff from businesses in the city who frequently travel to APEC economies for business purposes.

As more Shanghai enterprises expand globally and make bigger market presence internationally, the APEC card is now available to all types of business entities. Regardless of whether they are state-owned, private, or foreign-funded, any company that meets the criteria can apply for the card for its employees who have needs for business travels.

During the application process, after the submission of required materials, companies can enter the online review stage, which includes confirming the company's eligibility for application – specifically, whether it has business ties with APEC economies.

In the past, some first-time applicants failed the preliminary review due to incomplete submissions. Now, companies that do not pass the initial review will not be rejected online immediately. Instead, staff will contact them by phone to provide guidance, helping them successfully resubmit for approval.

By launching this online application of APEC cards, Shanghai is streamlining the process and significantly boosting administrative efficiency. This pilot program is not just a local initiative; it's paving the way for similar systems to be implemented nationwide.

Take Allbright Law Offices as an exampple. The law firm, which opened a new office in Tokyo last year, was previously not qualified for an APEC Business Travel Card.

However, as the rules have evolved with more businesses including law firms, as well as companies in the finance, technology, education, logistics, tourism, accounting, and engineering sectors being added, Allbright became one of the first companies to make an online application for the APEC Business Travel Card.

Liu Ruling, a representative from the firm, will travel to Mexico to attend the 2024 International Bar Association Annual Meeting. With the APEC Business Travel Card, she will be entitled to use the dedicated channel at the airport, saving her from waiting in long exit-entry queues.

