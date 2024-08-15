Shanghai creates harmony with its 'habitat gardens' project

Changning's transformation of abandoned corners to create green space the latest example of how Shanghai is placing great emphasis on green and sustainable development.

Changning District in the western part of Shanghai initiated its"habitat gardens" project in different neighborhoods by transforming and reusing abandoned corners into spaces where people and the nature could live in harmony. It is the latest example of how Shanghai is placing great emphasis on green and sustainable development through legislation and campaigns, as well as adding more parks and green places in the city when China celebrated its second National Ecology Day on August 15. This year, the campaign was held in Changning and the first batch of carbon-neutral pilot demonstrations in Shanghai were also launched, including spots such as the Shanghai Disney Resort, Lingang Group Industrial Park and Bund Financial Center.

Ti Gong

Shanghai has been leading the nation in green transformation. Regulations on promoting Shanghai's green transformation came into effect on January 1 this year, the first legislation of its kind in China. "Our nation's modernization is the one of symbiosis between human beings and nature," said Lu Hao, vice mayor of Changning District. To create quality green space for residents, Changning was the first in the nation to create the idea of a "habitat garden" and to put it into practice. "This is an innovative initiative for urban biodiversity protection through the organic combination of biodiversity protection and urban renewal," said Ye Pengju, director of the district's Development and Reform Commission.

Ti Gong

Among the 25 community habitat gardens built so far, the Leyi Habitat Garden in Xinjing Town, Changning District is the largest in Shanghai, with a total area of 732 square meters. The garden has five areas – Four Seasons Garden, Habitat Station, Butterfly Stream, Healing Garden, and Nature Conservation Area – containing 18 different natural landscapes, such as the Rock Garden and the Mind Bridge, each with its own unique charm. During the design stage, residents were invited to complete questionnaires and vote, so that everyone nearby could participate in this project as well as articulate their needs and preferences. "The garden creates a golden opportunity for urban residents to get close to nature near home, making closer connection between the neighborhood and the community," said Ye.

Ti Gong

The Leyi Habitat Garden has been selected as one of the "100+ Typical Global Cases of Biodiversity" out of 258 cases from 26 countries in seven continents. Besides, 27 out of 31 parks in Changning District have been opened at night, and 24 parks became open parks, where fences were removed, making the parks interconnected with various facilities and spaces in the surrounding area. At present, the green coverage rate in the district has reached 34.15 percent, with the average green space per person being 7.6 square meters, ranking first in the city center, according to official data.