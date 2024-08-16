Public opinion sought on fare rate for Shanghai's urban rail lines

A public hearing seeking suggestions and opinions on Shanghai's urban rail fares will be held next month, as the first high-speed rail link between the city's Pudong and Hongqiao airports is expected to be put in use at the end of this year, according to government officials.

The hearing will be attended by 19 official participants at Shanghai Library East on September 2, with six substitutes and observers who voluntarily registered and were chosen randomly.

Shanghai's urban rail lines are different from high-speed rails and Metros. They meet the needs of passengers for fast travel over medium and long distances between the main urban areas, new cities, and towns close to Shanghai, and are hopefully interchangeable with Metros and other public transportation.

The airport link line is Shanghai's first urban rail line to be independently invested in, constructed, and operated.

Its first section, from the Hongqiao Terminal 2 station to that Pudong Terminal 1 & 2 station, is due to be completed by the end of this year.

"The airport link line can run at minimum intervals of up to three minutes and is designed to reach a maximum speed of 160 kilometers per hour, which can meet passengers' needs for fast travel," said Wei Lu, chief economist at the Shanghai Development and Reform Commission.

Other urban rail lines under construction in Shanghai include the Jiamin Line, Nanhui Branch Line, Demonstration Area Line, and Nanfeng Line, all expected to be completed by the end of 2028.