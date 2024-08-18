Suzhou to Pudong in less than 30 minutes

The latest air route linking neighboring Suzhou and Shanghai Pudong International Airport has been officially put into commercial use, marking the first low-altitude inter-city air travel routes in the country.



Two passengers boarded the first flight at 8:30 on Sunday, and landed at 8:58 in Pudong's Xingye commercial air base in the vicinity of the airport.

A trial flight was successfully carried out earlier this month, and the new route has managed to reduce the travel time to less than 30 minutes compared to normal ground transportation time of up to two hours.

The daily air route allows commercial travelers in the neighbouring city of Suzhou easier access to Pudong airport, with less than one hour of commuting time from the Kunshan city terminal and the boarding area at Pudong airport.



The Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization is working with the civil aviation bureau, the local transportation commission, the Shanghai Airport Group, and other relevant authorities to further develop low-altitude routes in the Yangtze River Delta region in order to achieve greater synergy.

New air routes are also under consideration to serve surrounding communities such as Taicang and Wujiang in Suzhou, as well as routes connecting Pudong airport to famous tourist destinations such as the Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal in Baoshan District.