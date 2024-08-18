Suzhou to Pudong in less than 30 minutes
The latest air route linking neighboring Suzhou and Shanghai Pudong International Airport has been officially put into commercial use, marking the first low-altitude inter-city air travel routes in the country.
Two passengers boarded the first flight at 8:30 on Sunday, and landed at 8:58 in Pudong's Xingye commercial air base in the vicinity of the airport.
A trial flight was successfully carried out earlier this month, and the new route has managed to reduce the travel time to less than 30 minutes compared to normal ground transportation time of up to two hours.
The daily air route allows commercial travelers in the neighbouring city of Suzhou easier access to Pudong airport, with less than one hour of commuting time from the Kunshan city terminal and the boarding area at Pudong airport.
The Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization is working with the civil aviation bureau, the local transportation commission, the Shanghai Airport Group, and other relevant authorities to further develop low-altitude routes in the Yangtze River Delta region in order to achieve greater synergy.
New air routes are also under consideration to serve surrounding communities such as Taicang and Wujiang in Suzhou, as well as routes connecting Pudong airport to famous tourist destinations such as the Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal in Baoshan District.
Some basic information about the air route:
What's the maximum passenger capacity for each flight?
The helicopter can carry at most four passengers for each ride.
What's the pricing?
The one-way flight cost 1,600 yuan (US$222), with an additional 200-yuan charge for escorted fast boarding at Pudong airport for the traveler.
What's the flight schedule?
Daily departure from Pudong Xingye air base at 8am and 4pm; departure from Kunshan Terminal at 8:30am and 4:30pm bound for Pudong air base. Passengers will be transferred to Pudong airport by shuttle bus provided by the airport ground services.
Is charter service available?
With 8,800 yuan for a one-way charter flight, passengers can designate the preferred take-off time with each ride carrying at most four people.
The passengers will be escorted for fast boarding when they arrive the airport.
Where can I book the flight?
Bookings can be made through Shanghai International Airport Kunshan Terminal's service hotline (0512-50178887) and New Sky Helicopter's booking hotline (400-920-8969). New Sky's official online channels for booking also include Trip.com, Meituan, Dianping and Douyin.
What's the process to board the helicopter?
Please arrive at the Kunshan terminal 20 minutes ahead of the flight and leave additional 10 minutes for flight check-in service.
For passengers boarding from the Pudong air base, leave 15 minutes for booking information verification, ID checking and security check.
Can I bring carry-on luggage?
Each passenger can carry one 20-inch baggage (maximum size 34X23X50cm) free of charge, with weight of no more than 15 kilograms. Please check with ground staff for oversized or overweight luggage.