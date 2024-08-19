Prosecutors play the game to highlight cybersecurity
Three prosecutors surprisingly showed up on Friday at the 2024 Genshin Impact FES in Shanghai, interacting with game fans while enhancing their awareness of cybersecurity.
The four-day event, featuring interactive experiences, merchandise, cosplay and meet-and-greets with streamers and creators, drew thousands of fans eager to immerse themselves in the popular video game universe and have a glimpse into its 5.0 version which will be launched on August 28.
At an unexpected segment during the subsequent voice actor interaction, three prosecutors from the Xuhui District People's Procuratorate were invited to take the main stage and engage the audience in a Q&A session about Internet safety through some interesting questions that combined game characters with real-life scenarios.
Among them, one prosecutor, Zhang Bingyi, cosplayed as Furina, a popular character from the soon-to-be-past nation called Fontaine at 4.X version in Genshin Impact.
"Hello to all the travelers who have come a long way. I am very happy to be here today, and even more delighted to cosplay as a big star in Fontaine, known to everyone, Furina," said Zhang.
In Genshin Impact, Fontaine is a nation themed around "justice," filled with elements of law and trial. Furina is a very special character in Fontaine, known as the "Regina of All Waters, Kindreds, Peoples, and Laws."
The procuratorate's practice to combine public education with the popular game character was praised for its innovation by Internet users as the activity was livestreamed.
Through the platform of the Genshin Impact FES, a popular tourist destination in Shanghai this summer, with both online and offline formats, they achieved wide publicity.
This was not the first collaboration between the Xuhui District People's Procuratorate and Genshin Impact's character Furina.
On July 9, the Shanghai People's Procuratorate, in conjunction with the Xuhui procuratorate, launched an anti-fraud animation titled "I'm Fooled! Even Finding a Job Gets Me Scammed!" using the character Furina.
The animation vividly portrayed the process of how jobseekers could inadvertently fall into a "training loan."
Genshin Impact, developed by Shanghai-based game studio miHoYo, has become one of the world's best-selling mobile games.
Not only does it boast excellent content, but by linking the themes of "justice" and "law" in the game with real-world institutions, miHoYo and Genshin Impact are also contributing their answers to promoting positive online governance.