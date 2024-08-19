Prosecutors play the game to highlight cybersecurity

Three prosecutors surprisingly showed up on Friday at the 2024 Genshin Impact FES in Shanghai, interacting with game fans while enhancing their awareness of cybersecurity.



The four-day event, featuring interactive experiences, merchandise, cosplay and meet-and-greets with streamers and creators, drew thousands of fans eager to immerse themselves in the popular video game universe and have a glimpse into its 5.0 version which will be launched on August 28.

At an unexpected segment during the subsequent voice actor interaction, three prosecutors from the Xuhui District People's Procuratorate were invited to take the main stage and engage the audience in a Q&A session about Internet safety through some interesting questions that combined game characters with real-life scenarios.

Among them, one prosecutor, Zhang Bingyi, cosplayed as Furina, a popular character from the soon-to-be-past nation called Fontaine at 4.X version in Genshin Impact.

"Hello to all the travelers who have come a long way. I am very happy to be here today, and even more delighted to cosplay as a big star in Fontaine, known to everyone, Furina," said Zhang.

In Genshin Impact, Fontaine is a nation themed around "justice," filled with elements of law and trial. Furina is a very special character in Fontaine, known as the "Regina of All Waters, Kindreds, Peoples, and Laws."