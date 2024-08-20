Shanghai will host nation's first Advanced Air Mobility Expo

The first Advanced Air Mobility Expo Shanghai will be held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center from July 23 to 26 next year, with the low-altitude economy a growing focus of the country.

The low-altitude economy refers to a wide-ranging industry revolving around manned and unmanned civil aviation vehicles usually operating below an altitude of 1,000 meters (3,281 feet). It includes passenger transport, cargo delivery and many other related services.

As an important component of the low-altitude economy, Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) refers specifically to highly automated and electric aircraft, often considered to be air taxis or electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

The expo is expected to reach a scale of 100,000 square meters, including thematic exhibitions, summit forums, trade docking, experience activities in four major segments, and set up a "low-altitude flight experience area" for test flights and other activities, with more than 500 exhibitors attending.

"One of the highlights of this expo will be the close interaction between products and visitors. The exhibition ceiling will be high, so exhibitors will be able to demonstrate their products directly in the hall, including performing flight shows," said Ning Feng, president of the National Convention and Exhibition Center Shanghai.

"Visitors will be able to observe them up close and personal, making the flying machines no longer mysterious," Ning added.

The expo will focus on the industrial chain of low-altitude infrastructure, manufacturing, and supporting services, low-altitude transportation, urban and rural management, commercial integration applications, personal consumption, and other application chains, creating a platform to showcase and exchange for the management, research, production, services and applications of the low-altitude economy.

Zhou Jin, vice president of Donghao Lansheng Group, said: "I believe that both professional exhibitors and ordinary visitors can gain a lot from this expo."