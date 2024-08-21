Shanghai remains third among global shipping hubs

Shanghai remained a containers port giant last year after ranking third among the world's shipping hubs in the latest Xinhua-Baltic International Shipping Centre Development Index Report.

The index, released on Wednesday at the North Bund Shipping Service High Quality Development Conference, shows the city maintaining its ranking for five consecutive years, following Singapore and London.

According to the report, Shanghai ports showed remarkable resilience and adaptability amid global economic uncertainties and fluctuating trade volumes.

In 2023, the city handled a total of 49.16 million TEU (20-foot equivalent units), an increase of 1.7 million TEU or 3.6 percent compared with 2022 levels, according to the report.

It has maintained its position as the largest and busiest container port in the world for the 14th year in a row, as well as being named the world's most connected port by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development's (UNCTAD) Port Liner Shipping Connectivity Index (PLSCI).