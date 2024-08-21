﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai remains third among global shipping hubs

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  20:10 UTC+8, 2024-08-21       0
Latest index ranks city just below Singapore and London, with its ports said to show remarkable resilience amid global economic uncertainties and fluctuating trade volumes
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  20:10 UTC+8, 2024-08-21       0

Shanghai remained a containers port giant last year after ranking third among the world's shipping hubs in the latest Xinhua-Baltic International Shipping Centre Development Index Report.

The index, released on Wednesday at the North Bund Shipping Service High Quality Development Conference, shows the city maintaining its ranking for five consecutive years, following Singapore and London.

According to the report, Shanghai ports showed remarkable resilience and adaptability amid global economic uncertainties and fluctuating trade volumes.

In 2023, the city handled a total of 49.16 million TEU (20-foot equivalent units), an increase of 1.7 million TEU or 3.6 percent compared with 2022 levels, according to the report.

It has maintained its position as the largest and busiest container port in the world for the 14th year in a row, as well as being named the world's most connected port by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development's (UNCTAD) Port Liner Shipping Connectivity Index (PLSCI).

Shanghai remains third among global shipping hubs
Imaginechina

Shanghai container throughput reached 25 million teu in the first half of the year.

The report says the success of Shanghai ports is attributed to China's robust import-export activities and integration with advanced digital technology, as well as its proactive approach to environmental sustainability.

Ongoing expansion and upgrading of its port facilities also played a crucial role in this growth.

"The Shanghai International Shipping Center is moving from 'basically completed' to 'fully completed,'" said Zhang Xiaohong, Shanghai's vice mayor.

"We will promote the high-quality development of shipping services and build an international shipping center that is convenient, efficient, fully functional, open and integrated, green and intelligent."

There are six other Chinese cities in the top 20 – Hong Kong, Ningbo-Zhoushan, Guangzhou, Qingdao, Shenzhen, and Tianjin.

Tianjin has returned to the top 20 after several years of ups and downs, ranking 19th in the index.

The rankings are based on categories including port input (20 percent of weighting), business service input (50 percent) and general environment input (30 percent).

The Xinhua-Baltic index provides a comprehensive ranking of the world's top 43 port cities and maritime centers, employing a diverse array of metrics.

These metrics encompass every facet of a shipping-centered environment, from business elements involving maritime service providers such as lawyers, financiers, and shipbrokers, to port factors including cargo throughput, draught and container berth length.

The index also evaluates the overall business climate, factoring in customs tariffs and logistics performance.

It was first launched in 2014 by the China Economic Information Service, a subsidiary of Xinhua, in collaboration with the Baltic Exchange.

Shanghai remains third among global shipping hubs
Imaginechina

Yangshan Port in Shanghai.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
North Bund
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     