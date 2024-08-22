Youth Artificial Intelligence Academy unveiled
An artificial intelligence academy for youth was unveiled at the China Welfare Institute Children's Palace on Wednesday.
Li Bin, president of CWI, joined several children to launch the new Shanghai Youth Artificial Intelligence Academy.
The children's palace, the most famous off-campus art and science training center for children in Shanghai, was the earliest institution in China to teach children how to use a computer. It was also where, 40 years ago, Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping made the visionary call on early computer education. After watching students operate computers he said, "Computer education should start with children." Since then, the Ministry of Education started computer education in primary schools.
The new facility aims to become a cradle for top-notch young AI pioneers. It will try its best to establish a system for training students to become adept at using AI through primary to high school years and become a new base for science and technology exchanges for young students from all over the world.
The children's palace also signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Shanghai Jiao Tong University on Wednesday to cooperate in science research, education and social service.
It also signed an agreement with the university's School of Artificial Intelligence to jointly promote the development of the youth AI academy.
The Wednesday event also saw the launch of an elite AI talent incubation matrix, a collaborative effort involving the China Association of Inventions and partners from academia and industry such as Intel China and Tencent WeChat. This initiative aims to integrate educational and industrial resources to better cultivate young talents in AI.