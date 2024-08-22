Youth Artificial Intelligence Academy unveiled

An artificial intelligence academy for youth was unveiled at the China Welfare Institute Children's Palace on Wednesday.

Li Bin, president of CWI, joined several children to launch the new Shanghai Youth Artificial Intelligence Academy.

The children's palace, the most famous off-campus art and science training center for children in Shanghai, was the earliest institution in China to teach children how to use a computer. It was also where, 40 years ago, Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping made the visionary call on early computer education. After watching students operate computers he said, "Computer education should start with children." Since then, the Ministry of Education started computer education in primary schools.