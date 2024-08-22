Children have fun while learning about science
A summer science camp kicked off today at Pudong Library, mixing educational talks with interactive fun to explore science.
The "Fun with Science – Summer Weekend Camp" is organized by the library, Shanghai Science and Technology Museum, and the Shanghai Science Popularization Education Development Foundation.
A highlight was a captivating lecture by Fang Jiancheng, an academician from the Chinese Academy of Sciences.
His talk – "Exploring the Scientific World in Extremely Weak Magnetic Environments" – explained the basics of very weak magnetic fields and introduced the Hangzhou Extremely Weak Magnetic Field Major Science and Technology Infrastructure.
This facility aims to advance scientific knowledge with highly sensitive measurement tools, supporting research in areas such as neuroscience, brain science, physics, zero-magnetic biology, and medicine.
Another feature of the camp was the launch of "The Gone Dr. K" racing game.
Developed by the science and technology museum, the interactive game uses a digital twin of the museum's main exhibition areas. Since its release in June, the game has allowed players to navigate a 1:1 replica of the museum and solve complex puzzles.
During the event, 20 teams raced through the digital museum world with their virtual avatars, tackling 20 challenging puzzles in 150 minutes.
The "Curiosity Market," an additional attraction, showcased a variety of interactive exhibits, such as robotic dogs, game-playing robots, and immersive mixed reality games.
The camp's blend of high-caliber lectures and hands-on activities reflects a growing trend to make science accessible and engaging for all ages.