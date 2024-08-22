Children have fun while learning about science

A summer science camp kicked off today at Pudong Library, mixing educational talks with interactive fun to explore science.

The "Fun with Science – Summer Weekend Camp" is organized by the library, Shanghai Science and Technology Museum, and the Shanghai Science Popularization Education Development Foundation.

A highlight was a captivating lecture by Fang Jiancheng, an academician from the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

His talk – "Exploring the Scientific World in Extremely Weak Magnetic Environments" – explained the basics of very weak magnetic fields and introduced the Hangzhou Extremely Weak Magnetic Field Major Science and Technology Infrastructure.

This facility aims to advance scientific knowledge with highly sensitive measurement tools, supporting research in areas such as neuroscience, brain science, physics, zero-magnetic biology, and medicine.