﻿
News / Metro

Children have fun while learning about science

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:42 UTC+8, 2024-08-22       0
Summer camp at Pudong Library mixes educational talks with interactive activities that involve robotic dogs, game-playing robots, and challenging immersive mixed reality games.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:42 UTC+8, 2024-08-22       0
Children have fun while learning about science
Ti Gong

Children enjoy the "The Gone Dr. K" racing game.

A summer science camp kicked off today at Pudong Library, mixing educational talks with interactive fun to explore science.

The "Fun with Science – Summer Weekend Camp" is organized by the library, Shanghai Science and Technology Museum, and the Shanghai Science Popularization Education Development Foundation.

A highlight was a captivating lecture by Fang Jiancheng, an academician from the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

His talk – "Exploring the Scientific World in Extremely Weak Magnetic Environments" – explained the basics of very weak magnetic fields and introduced the Hangzhou Extremely Weak Magnetic Field Major Science and Technology Infrastructure.

This facility aims to advance scientific knowledge with highly sensitive measurement tools, supporting research in areas such as neuroscience, brain science, physics, zero-magnetic biology, and medicine.

Children have fun while learning about science
Ti Gong

A boy asks question after the lecture.

Another feature of the camp was the launch of "The Gone Dr. K" racing game.

Developed by the science and technology museum, the interactive game uses a digital twin of the museum's main exhibition areas. Since its release in June, the game has allowed players to navigate a 1:1 replica of the museum and solve complex puzzles.

During the event, 20 teams raced through the digital museum world with their virtual avatars, tackling 20 challenging puzzles in 150 minutes.

The "Curiosity Market," an additional attraction, showcased a variety of interactive exhibits, such as robotic dogs, game-playing robots, and immersive mixed reality games.

The camp's blend of high-caliber lectures and hands-on activities reflects a growing trend to make science accessible and engaging for all ages.

Children have fun while learning about science
Ti Gong

A robot dog entertains the crowd.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Pudong
Shanghai Science and Technology Museum
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     