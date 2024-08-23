Shanghai to host a range of street activities over next few months
Shanghai is hosting a series of outdoor activities, street fairs and leisure events over the next few months as part of the "Service Consumption Carnival" which kicked off on Friday.
The launch ceremony of the nationwide Service Consumption Season was also hosted on Friday to further stimulate spending on outdoor bazaars, leisure events and a wide range of entertainment activities.
Over 110 consumption driven campaigns are to be hosted around the country by industry associations, commercial banks and online shopping sites.
The city is encouraging the integration of performance space, fitness studio, board games with existing shopping centers to diversify retail experiences, with five flagship events scheduled in the coming months including major exhibitions, cycling competitions and cultural events.
By 2027, the service industry is expected to contribute to over half the city's total retail market, according to a city government plan announced earlier this year.
The "Tour of Shanghai" cycling competition in September and the Shanghai Sports Show scheduled for November are the two flagship sports-related events.
Other leisure activities also include guided city walking tours featuring major art and cultural destinations and landmark buildings.
A total of 10 downtown areas and online shopping sites have been chosen by the city as role models to reflect their latest efforts to combine new service consumption scenarios with physical shopping spaces, such as indoor sports venues inside shopping malls and virtual reality exhibitions.