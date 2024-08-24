Global talents compete in innovation competition

The fourth edition of the Shanghai Global Talents Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition opened its grand final on Saturday, with 139 projects from a record high of more than 12,000 in the previous two rounds.

Focusing on Shanghai's key industries, the 139 finalist projects competed in six categories: high-end equipment manufacturing, future intelligence, information technology, life health, environmental protection, and cultural creativity along with agricultural technology.

"We're glad to see that the competition has become a brand of Shanghai influential not only in China but also in the world to attract talent and businesses," said Zhu Min, vice president of Shanghai STVC Group, a co-organizer of the event.

"It has attracted so many participants this year, an almost 50 percent increase from the number in last year, and more than 10 of the finalists are expatriates."

According to the organizers, many technologies and products have already achieved international leadership in their fields and have secured patents and other intellectual property rights, filling critical gaps in domestic industries and leading the way in their respective sectors.

For example, in the life health category, there are cutting-edge medical technology projects including some for small molecules and anti-tumor drug development, intelligent surgical robots, new oval foramen closure devices, and technologies for the regeneration of living bone and cartilage.

In the fields of information technology and high-end equipment manufacturing, projects included revolutionary scientific instruments developed over decades, and advanced communication technologies that break industry monopolies.