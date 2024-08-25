Ready to study and enjoy what city has to offer

More than 4,300 freshmen from over 40 countries and regions arrived at Fudan University on Sunday, marking the start of their academic journey in Shanghai.

Crimschi Efim, from Moldova, said that while he had visited Shanghai three times before, this was his first time he would be living and studying in the city. He said he felt incredibly fortunate to have the opportunity.

"I've been learning Chinese in Moldova since I was 14, and I always planned to study in China, for language studies and to pursue my bachelor's degree here," he said.

"When it came to apply for universities, I decided to apply here, and I was lucky enough that Fudan University chose me, allowing me to pursue my studies here."

Regarding his future life at Fudan, besides passing all his exams and obtaining his degree, he wishes to make more friends on campus.

He also expressed his enthusiasm and anticipation for attending exhibitions in Shanghai afterward.

"I've never lived in Shanghai before, so I missed many events," he said. "I was just looking at them on WeChat and thinking, I want to go there too. Now I finally have the time and the opportunity, and I'm going to try to do as much as I can."