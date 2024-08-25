Ready to study and enjoy what city has to offer
More than 4,300 freshmen from over 40 countries and regions arrived at Fudan University on Sunday, marking the start of their academic journey in Shanghai.
Crimschi Efim, from Moldova, said that while he had visited Shanghai three times before, this was his first time he would be living and studying in the city. He said he felt incredibly fortunate to have the opportunity.
"I've been learning Chinese in Moldova since I was 14, and I always planned to study in China, for language studies and to pursue my bachelor's degree here," he said.
"When it came to apply for universities, I decided to apply here, and I was lucky enough that Fudan University chose me, allowing me to pursue my studies here."
Regarding his future life at Fudan, besides passing all his exams and obtaining his degree, he wishes to make more friends on campus.
He also expressed his enthusiasm and anticipation for attending exhibitions in Shanghai afterward.
"I've never lived in Shanghai before, so I missed many events," he said. "I was just looking at them on WeChat and thinking, I want to go there too. Now I finally have the time and the opportunity, and I'm going to try to do as much as I can."
Samana Shah Kazmi, a Pakistani who grew up in Liaoning Province, chose the same university as her sister did three years ago.
"Initially, I discovered Shanghai through the Internet and assumed it would be an indifferent city, as many people suggested that locals tend to be aloof," she said. "As an outgoing person, I was scared.
"However, upon my arrival, I was pleasantly surprised to find that the people here are incredibly passionate and super welcoming to foreigners. I immediately felt a sense of belonging and quickly made many friends."
Due to her unfamiliarity with the campus at first, Kazmi found it hard to find her dormitory upon her arrival. However, a student from China helped her in time.
"He was so kind," she said. "He led me to my dorm, which is about 2 kilometers away – super far – but he just patiently walked me there. I was so moved."
In her studies at Fudan, Kazmi believes that seizing opportunities is very important, especially in a city like Shanghai and at a university like Fudan.
"If you want to be a model, they have a lot of fashion resources," she said. "If you want to be the top scholar in the school, then you have many top teachers from all over the seas and the country, so it is easy for you to obtain study resources, and I think that is a benefit."
At the welcome event, staff members and volunteers, both Chinese and international students, were enthusiastically guiding newcomers and answering questions.
At the same time, to help freshmen from around the world quickly acclimate to Fudan, the university has launched the "Fudan Welcome Assistant" smart agent based on a large language model.
As a helpful companion for freshmen, it provides intelligent Q&A services to assist new students in rapidly obtaining information. Also, Fudan University has offered convenient one-stop services for newcomers in the lobby of the international student dormitory.