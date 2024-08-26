A quick guide on public transportation in Shanghai

An English transportation app is now available that can provide foreigners easy access to the city's public transportation system.

Shanghai's "Mobility-as-a-Service" (SH MaaS app), known as Suishenxing among locals, has been available in English since last December, providing expatriates with lots of practical transportation information as well as ticket services.

By using "the Shanghai QR Code" on the app, one can have easy access to metro, bus and ferry rides.

Real-time information on public transportation and interchange routes of all airports and railway stations are also available on the app, along with limited-period 1-day, 3-day and 7-day passes.