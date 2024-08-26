﻿
News / Metro

A quick guide on public transportation in Shanghai

﻿ Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  21:03 UTC+8, 2024-08-26       0
As the number of tourist arrivals in Shanghai grows, an English transportation app is available that provides easy access to the city's public transportation system for foreigners.
﻿ Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  21:03 UTC+8, 2024-08-26       0

An English transportation app is now available that can provide foreigners easy access to the city's public transportation system.

Shanghai's "Mobility-as-a-Service" (SH MaaS app), known as Suishenxing among locals, has been available in English since last December, providing expatriates with lots of practical transportation information as well as ticket services.

By using "the Shanghai QR Code" on the app, one can have easy access to metro, bus and ferry rides.

Real-time information on public transportation and interchange routes of all airports and railway stations are also available on the app, along with limited-period 1-day, 3-day and 7-day passes.

Guide for Shanghai Pudong International Airport Terminal 2

For foreigners finding 57-square-kilometer Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG) a maze, the SH MaaS APP also provide departure guidelines and instant transportation information.

A series of measures and regulations on facilitating international visitors have been released in Shanghai this year, including supporting foreign card payment and increasing the number of ATMs.

In July, a one-stop comprehensive service center for expatriates was opened at PVG Terminal T2, with English services in terms of payment, culture and tourism, communication and transportation.

From January to April this year, Shanghai received a total of nearly 1.9 million inbound tourists, an increase of 205 percent year on year. Among them, more than 1.23 million were transit foreigners, surging 250 percent year on year, according to official data.

A quick guide on public transportation in Shanghai
Ti Gong

A screenshot of the SH MaaS APP

A quick guide on public transportation in Shanghai
Ti Gong

Another screenshot of the SH MaaS APP

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     