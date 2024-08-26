A quick guide on public transportation in Shanghai
An English transportation app is now available that can provide foreigners easy access to the city's public transportation system.
Shanghai's "Mobility-as-a-Service" (SH MaaS app), known as Suishenxing among locals, has been available in English since last December, providing expatriates with lots of practical transportation information as well as ticket services.
By using "the Shanghai QR Code" on the app, one can have easy access to metro, bus and ferry rides.
Real-time information on public transportation and interchange routes of all airports and railway stations are also available on the app, along with limited-period 1-day, 3-day and 7-day passes.
Guide for Shanghai Pudong International Airport Terminal 2
For foreigners finding 57-square-kilometer Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG) a maze, the SH MaaS APP also provide departure guidelines and instant transportation information.
A series of measures and regulations on facilitating international visitors have been released in Shanghai this year, including supporting foreign card payment and increasing the number of ATMs.
In July, a one-stop comprehensive service center for expatriates was opened at PVG Terminal T2, with English services in terms of payment, culture and tourism, communication and transportation.
From January to April this year, Shanghai received a total of nearly 1.9 million inbound tourists, an increase of 205 percent year on year. Among them, more than 1.23 million were transit foreigners, surging 250 percent year on year, according to official data.