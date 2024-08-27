﻿
News / Metro

Man detained for sexual harassment on bus

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  19:23 UTC+8, 2024-08-27       0
Man put under 10-day administrative detention by police after incident on a bus captured on video posted online by woman who says she is pursuing further legal action against him.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  19:23 UTC+8, 2024-08-27       0

A man was put under a 10-day administrative detention by Shanghai police after he sexually harassed a woman on a bus, according to Xinmin Evening News.

The woman posted a video online yesterday showing the incident, said the newspaper on its WeChat channel.

It shows the woman on a bus loudly accused a man of "taking off his pants and touching her with his sexual organ."

The man initially used his backpack to shield himself and denied the allegations. The woman, having recorded the incident, confronted the man, who apologized, saying, "I'm really sorry."

The woman then called the police.

Although the man tried to escape when the bus reached a stop, the woman caught him with the help of the bus driver, Xinmin Evening News reported.

The video included a notification of the administration penalty, showing that the man is surnamed Hong.

The woman indicated in the video that she planned to pursue further legal action against the man and is currently doing so, according to the report.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     