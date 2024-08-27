Man detained for sexual harassment on bus

A man was put under a 10-day administrative detention by Shanghai police after he sexually harassed a woman on a bus, according to Xinmin Evening News.



The woman posted a video online yesterday showing the incident, said the newspaper on its WeChat channel.

It shows the woman on a bus loudly accused a man of "taking off his pants and touching her with his sexual organ."

The man initially used his backpack to shield himself and denied the allegations. The woman, having recorded the incident, confronted the man, who apologized, saying, "I'm really sorry."

The woman then called the police.

Although the man tried to escape when the bus reached a stop, the woman caught him with the help of the bus driver, Xinmin Evening News reported.

The video included a notification of the administration penalty, showing that the man is surnamed Hong.

The woman indicated in the video that she planned to pursue further legal action against the man and is currently doing so, according to the report.